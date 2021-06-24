Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021
WKN: ZAL111 ISIN: DE000ZAL1111 
Xetra
24.06.21
09:05 Uhr
99,12 Euro
+0,34
+0,34 %
PR Newswire
24.06.2021 | 09:04
58 Leser
Zalando takes fashion to the streets as part of European Expansion that celebrates local culture.

  • Zalando transforms European landmarks with a display to mark its arrival in Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia
  • The shows take inspiration from local culture, featuring a collective of creatives, models and artists to showcase Zalando's unrivalled assortment
  • Zalando puts local fashion lovers at forefront of launch in pan-European celebration of self-expression

BERLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zalando, Europe's leading online fashion and lifestyle platform, celebrated its arrival in Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia by taking fashion to the streets with spectacular displays set alongside famous landmarks. Paying tribute to local culture and the joy of self-expression, Zalando called upon local talent at the forefront of local fashion communities to show off their style as part of eye-catching displays to mark the brand's arrival.