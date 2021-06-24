EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Industry-leading digital logistics platform improves efficiency and reduces Scope 3 emissions



24.06.2021 / 09:00



Data-driven digital platform powered by artificial intelligence delivers state-of-the-art logistics and record performance



Optimizes distribution across 50 markets worldwide and 1.4 billion km of routes each year



Demonstrated sustainability results with reduced Scope 3 emissions and driver safety Holcim is deploying its industry-leading Transport Analytics Center (TAC) globally to optimize its logistics for enhanced efficiency, safety and sustainability. TAC is currently active across 50 markets worldwide, covering 1.4 billion km each year, with tracking systems in more than 60,000 trucks. This state-of-the-art digital platform contributes to the company's net zero journey by reducing its Scope 3 emissions, in line with its industry-first target. TAC optimizes logistics in a data-driven way, powered by advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. With its tracking devices, TAC uses data for optimal route mapping, increasing the predictability and safety of deliveries. This proprietary digital tool enables Holcim to transparently track its transportation emissions, including those of its third-party suppliers, to continuously reduce its environmental footprint in line with its scope 3 emissions target. Alexander Scheld, Head of Cement Logistics, Holcim: 'TAC's digital analytics delivers state-of-the-art logistics, reaching record performances from a safety and effectiveness perspective. TAC is not only good for business, it also consistently delivers improved driver safety and lower emissions in line with our net zero ambition.' Jochen Werling, Group CIO, Holcim: 'TAC is a great example of how we are becoming a data-driven organization. With our extensive industry expertise and advanced technologies we are developing cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to our specific business needs. TAC is a breakthrough for us as well as for our broader industry.' TAC integrates in-vehicle monitoring systems (iVMS) into trucks and correlates their data with other sources, such as ordering and dispatching systems. This enables the company to individually track and monitor truck utilization, routes and driver behavior, leading to improved efficiency, safety and sustainability. On its net zero journey Holcim set itself its industry's first scope 3 emissions reduction target, with the aim to reduce its Scope 3 emissions related to transportation and fuels by 20% in 2030 (compared to the 2020 baseline of 29 million tons/CO2). With TAC, Holcim is accelerating its scope 3 emissions reduction target. ABOUT HOLCIM

A global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is at the forefront of green building solutions, from ECOPact concrete, enabling carbon-neutral construction to Firestone Building products, improving energy efficiency in buildings. Driving the circular economy to build more with less, it launched the world's first green cement ECOPlanet with recycled construction and demolition waste inside and is pushing the boundaries of digitalization to make its business smarter end-to-end. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, accelerating our world's green transformation. Holcim's 70,000 people are passionate about building progress across its 70 markets and four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

