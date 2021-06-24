Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Senzime AB (publ) (345/21)

At the request of Senzime AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. Provided that Sdiptech AB applies for and is approved for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be on June 29, 2021, and from June 30, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on June 29, 2021. Short name: SEZI ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002478776 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 56147 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB