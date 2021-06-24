Anzeige
24.06.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Infrea AB (344/21)

At the request of Infrea AB, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. Provided that Infrea AB applies
for and is approved for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm,
the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be on
June 28, 2021, and from June 29, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on June 28, 2021.

Short name:   INFREA   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0010600106
----------------------------
Order book ID: 154032   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
