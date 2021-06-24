Anzeige
24.06.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Börsen lämnar ny anvisning för aktieemittenters tillhandahållande av regulatoriska offentliggöranden/The Exchange provides new instruction for share issuers' provision of regulatory disclosures (133/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Börsen") har enligt lagen (2007:528) om
värdepappersmarknaden ("Lvpm") en skyldighet att fortlöpande kontrollera att en
emittent med finansiella instrument upptagna till handel på någon av Börsens
handelsplatser fullgör sina informationsskyldigheter enligt Lvpm och artikel 17
i Europaparlamentets och rådets förordning (EU) nr 596/2014 ("MAR"). Emittenten
har i sin tur en skyldighet att fortlöpande informera Börsen om sin verksamhet
och i övrigt lämna Börsen de upplysningar som Börsen behöver för att kunna
fullgöra sina uppgifter. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund ställer Börsen krav på att all sådan information som
en aktieemittent på Nasdaq Stockholm eller Nasdaq First North Growth Market
måste offentliggöra, samtidigt med offentliggörandet ska lämnas till Börsen på
det sätt som Börsen anvisar (punkt 3.12.2 i Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook
for Issuers of Shares och punkt 4.8 i Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Rulebook). 

Från och med den 1 oktober 2021 gäller följande anvisning för tillhandahållande
av regulatoriska offentliggöranden av en aktieemittent på Nasdaq Stockholm
eller Nasdaq First North Growth Market. För övriga emittenter gäller alltjämt
den anvisning som lämnades av Börsen den 19 februari 2020. 

Emittenten ska säkerställa att den nyhetsdistributör som emittenten använder
för offentliggöranden av regulatoriska pressmeddelanden är ansluten till
Börsens system för företagsmeddelanden, "Company News System", och att
emittentens samtliga offentliggöranden av detta slag därigenom omedelbart görs
tillgängliga på Börsens webbplats för företagsmeddelanden:
http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nyheter/foretagsmeddelanden. 

Emittenten ska inte tillhandahålla dess regulatoriska pressmeddelanden till
PressReleaseSTO@nasdaq.com. 

För eventuella frågor rörande detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50 eller iss@nasdaq.com. 



Pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) (the "Securities
Market Act"), Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has an obligation to
continuously monitor that issuers with financial instruments admitted to
trading on the Exchange's trading venues comply with the disclosure obligations
under the Securities Market Act and Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse
Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR"). In turn, the issuers are obligated to
continuously inform the Exchange about their operations and provide the
Exchange with the information it needs to fulfill its obligations. 

Against this background, the Exchange requires that all such information that
share issuers on Nasdaq Stockholm or Nasdaq First North Growth Market are
obligated to disclose, simultaneously with the disclosure is provided to the
Exchange in a manner prescribed by the Exchange (item 3.12.2 of the Nasdaq
Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares and item 4.8 of the Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Rulebook). 

As of October 1, 2021, the following instruction shall apply for the provision
of regulatory disclosures by share issuers on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. For other issuers, the instruction provided by the
Exchange on February 19, 2020, is still applicable. 

The issuer shall ensure that the news distributor it uses for disclosures of
regulatory press releases is connected to the Exchange's system for company
news, "Company News System", and that any such regulatory disclosure thereby is
made available immediately on the Exchange's website for company news:
http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/companynews. 

The issuer shall not provide its regulatory press releases to
PressReleaseSTO@nasdaq.com. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
