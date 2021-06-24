Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Börsen lämnar ny anvisning för aktieemittenters tillhandahållande av regulatoriska offentliggöranden/The Exchange provides new instruction for share issuers' provision of regulatory disclosures (133/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Börsen") har enligt lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden ("Lvpm") en skyldighet att fortlöpande kontrollera att en emittent med finansiella instrument upptagna till handel på någon av Börsens handelsplatser fullgör sina informationsskyldigheter enligt Lvpm och artikel 17 i Europaparlamentets och rådets förordning (EU) nr 596/2014 ("MAR"). Emittenten har i sin tur en skyldighet att fortlöpande informera Börsen om sin verksamhet och i övrigt lämna Börsen de upplysningar som Börsen behöver för att kunna fullgöra sina uppgifter. Mot ovanstående bakgrund ställer Börsen krav på att all sådan information som en aktieemittent på Nasdaq Stockholm eller Nasdaq First North Growth Market måste offentliggöra, samtidigt med offentliggörandet ska lämnas till Börsen på det sätt som Börsen anvisar (punkt 3.12.2 i Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares och punkt 4.8 i Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook). Från och med den 1 oktober 2021 gäller följande anvisning för tillhandahållande av regulatoriska offentliggöranden av en aktieemittent på Nasdaq Stockholm eller Nasdaq First North Growth Market. För övriga emittenter gäller alltjämt den anvisning som lämnades av Börsen den 19 februari 2020. Emittenten ska säkerställa att den nyhetsdistributör som emittenten använder för offentliggöranden av regulatoriska pressmeddelanden är ansluten till Börsens system för företagsmeddelanden, "Company News System", och att emittentens samtliga offentliggöranden av detta slag därigenom omedelbart görs tillgängliga på Börsens webbplats för företagsmeddelanden: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nyheter/foretagsmeddelanden. Emittenten ska inte tillhandahålla dess regulatoriska pressmeddelanden till PressReleaseSTO@nasdaq.com. För eventuella frågor rörande detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50 eller iss@nasdaq.com. Pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) (the "Securities Market Act"), Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has an obligation to continuously monitor that issuers with financial instruments admitted to trading on the Exchange's trading venues comply with the disclosure obligations under the Securities Market Act and Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR"). In turn, the issuers are obligated to continuously inform the Exchange about their operations and provide the Exchange with the information it needs to fulfill its obligations. Against this background, the Exchange requires that all such information that share issuers on Nasdaq Stockholm or Nasdaq First North Growth Market are obligated to disclose, simultaneously with the disclosure is provided to the Exchange in a manner prescribed by the Exchange (item 3.12.2 of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares and item 4.8 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook). As of October 1, 2021, the following instruction shall apply for the provision of regulatory disclosures by share issuers on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For other issuers, the instruction provided by the Exchange on February 19, 2020, is still applicable. The issuer shall ensure that the news distributor it uses for disclosures of regulatory press releases is connected to the Exchange's system for company news, "Company News System", and that any such regulatory disclosure thereby is made available immediately on the Exchange's website for company news: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/companynews. The issuer shall not provide its regulatory press releases to PressReleaseSTO@nasdaq.com. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.