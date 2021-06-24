PrecisionLife Limited, a global healthcare combinatorial analytics company, announces that it has appointed Ray Pawlicki as Executive Chair to the Board of Directors.

Widely recognized as a leader in informatics across pharma and biotech, he will work closely with the PrecisionLife Board and CEO Steve Gardner to help steer the strategic growth of the company.

Mr. Pawlicki's appointment underlines PrecisionLife's ambition to be a major player driving the next wave of precision medicine. Its unique combinatorial analytics platform generates more insights into the complex biology of chronic diseases, underpinning applications to find new treatment opportunities for patients' unmet medical needs.

Following an initial career in major corporates such as Pepsi Co, Mr. Pawlicki joined the healthcare industry in 2000 to bring technology and digital innovation to pharma. From 2008 2014 he served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for fast-growing Biogen Inc., where he was responsible for the creation of a new corporate strategy that included a technology pillar leveraging large datasets and leading-edge analytics to enable new drug discovery and launch strategies. This followed eight years with Novartis Pharmaceuticals, initially in the USA and then four years as Global CIO in Basel, Switzerland where he established data and digital innovation as a strategic business competence during the period that the biopharma sector embraced the promise of genomics and cloud computing.

Mr. Pawlicki is based on the East Coast of the US near the Boston biotech cluster and currently pursues an active portfolio career. He serves on the Board of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and on the Board of Trustees for UMass Memorial Health Care, one of the largest health systems in Massachusetts, as well as several start-up board roles including MedRythms, Nanowear and Rockstep. He has a degree in Computer Science from Montclair University and has participated in extensive executive education programs at Harvard University and IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Steve Gardner, CEO of PrecisionLife, said "Ray's appointment significantly strengthens the PrecisionLife Board and brings deep understanding of how digital technology can transform healthcare along with vital North American experience and perspective. There are very few individuals of his caliber and experience, and I look forward to working together. We have achieved significant milestones demonstrating the accuracy of our novel combinatorial approach in elucidating disease biology and patient risk. As we accelerate our commercialization initiatives, Ray's perspective will be invaluable in shaping our future strategy, building value for our shareholders and enabling us to fulfil the company's enormous potential."

Mr. Pawlicki's appointment follows an extensive international search to find a chairperson with a strong technological background and substantial senior experience in both the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Raymond Pawlicki said "I am delighted to join PrecisionLife at this critical juncture in the company's evolution. I am passionate about the significant impact that accurate and high-resolution patient stratification can deliver to the biopharma and healthcare industry. I believe PrecisionLife's leading edge and unique approach to precision medicine can make a major contribution to patients. I have seen how digital innovation can be a major driver of change, and I look forward to working with the PrecisionLife team to create value, make a difference through more precise treatments and to help the healthcare industry further embrace new technologies."

About PrecisionLife

PrecisionLife is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has operations in Aalborg and Copenhagen, Denmark, Warsaw, Poland and Cambridge, MA, USA. The company's unique combinatorial analytics platform generates more insights into the complex biology of chronic diseases, driving the next wave of genomic and precision medicine applications and finding new treatment opportunities for patients' unmet medical needs. PrecisionLife partners with disease charities, clinical research groups, CROs, best of breed technology providers and pharma, biotech and healthcare companies to improve our knowledge of chronic disease biology. PrecisionLife operates an innovation engine that translates proprietary disease biology insights into new drug discovery programs, more successful and cost-effective clinical trials and more personalized clinical decision support tools.

