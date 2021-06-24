Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2021 | 10:29
69 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Godsinlösen Nordic AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (347/21)

Listing of Godsinlösen Nordic AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Godsinlösen Nordic AB, company
registration number 556791-2356, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Godsinlösen Nordic AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be July 07, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has 10 750 000 shares.





Short name:          GIAB          
------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares:   15 750 000       
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0016101760      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        228232         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 556791-2356       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       Other Equities     
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------







Classification





Code Name            
----------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary   
----------------------------------
4020 Consumer Products & Services
----------------------------------







This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
