Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Godsinlösen Nordic AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (347/21)

Listing of Godsinlösen Nordic AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Godsinlösen Nordic AB, company registration number 556791-2356, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Godsinlösen Nordic AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 07, 2021. As per today's date the company has 10 750 000 shares. Short name: GIAB ------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of shares: 15 750 000 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016101760 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 228232 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556791-2356 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products & Services ---------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.