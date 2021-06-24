Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
24.06.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: PUUILO PLC ON 28 JUNE 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 24 JUNE 2021 SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: PUUILO PLC ON 28 JUNE 2021

The shares of Puuilo Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki
on Monday 28 June 2021. The shares of Puuilo Plc will be traded for the last
time on the Prelist on Thursday 24 June 2021. 

Basic information on Puuilo Plc as of 28 June 2021:

Trading code: PUUILO
Issuer code: PUUILO
ISIN-code: FI4000507124
LEI code: 743700UJUT6FWHBXPR69
Orderbook id: 227473
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 84 776 953
Listing date on the Official List: 28 June 2021

Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary
ICB Supersector: 4040 Retail
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: Juha Saarela
Address: Pakkalankuja 6
        FI-01510 Vantaa
        FINLAND
Phone: +358 (0)20 786 9410
Internet: https://www.investors.puuilo.fi/


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
