Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: PUUILO PLC ON 28 JUNE 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 24 JUNE 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: PUUILO PLC ON 28 JUNE 2021 The shares of Puuilo Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 28 June 2021. The shares of Puuilo Plc will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Thursday 24 June 2021. Basic information on Puuilo Plc as of 28 June 2021: Trading code: PUUILO Issuer code: PUUILO ISIN-code: FI4000507124 LEI code: 743700UJUT6FWHBXPR69 Orderbook id: 227473 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 84 776 953 Listing date on the Official List: 28 June 2021 Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary ICB Supersector: 4040 Retail Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Juha Saarela Address: Pakkalankuja 6 FI-01510 Vantaa FINLAND Phone: +358 (0)20 786 9410 Internet: https://www.investors.puuilo.fi/ Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260