DJ Allianz Global Investors stockt bei Jost Werke auf 20% auf
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Allianz Global Investors (AGI) baut seinen Einfluss bei dem Lkw-Zulieferer Jost-Werke aus. Wie aus einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung der Jost Werke AG hervorgeht, hat AGI seine Beteiligung an dem SDAX-Konzern auf 20,11 Prozent von zuvor 15,08 Prozent erhöht. Jost-Werke wird an der Börse derzeit mit gut 750 Millionen Euro bewertet.
June 24, 2021 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)
