New book from Crowstone Publishing: Climate Change and the road to Net-Zero, investment banker says zero-carbon system cheaper than fossil-fuels

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, scientist and former investment banker Dr Mathew Hampshire-Waugh argues that a 20-year transition to a zero-carbon global system will not only solve climate change and air pollution but will also create a 25% cheaper energy network, generate 20% more jobs, and boost global GDP by more than 5% over the coming decades.

CLIMATE CHANGE and the road to NET-ZERO is a story of how humanity has broken free from the shackles of poverty, suffering, and war and for the first time in human history grown both population and prosperity. It's also a story of how a single species has reconfigured the natural world, repurposed the Earth's resources, and begun to re-engineer the climate. The book uses these conflicting narratives to explore the science, economics, technology, and politics of climate change.

"NET-ZERO blows away the entrenched idea that solving global warming requires a trade-off between the economy and environment, present and future generations, or rich and poor, and reveals why a twenty-year transition to a zero carbon system is a win-win solution for all on planet Earth." - Dr Mathew Hampshire-Waugh, Author

"An excellent layman's perspective of the climate problem today, how it has evolved over time, and the different approaches to solving the problem. I recommend it highly." Mark Z. Jacobson, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Stanford University and author of 100% Wind, Water, and Solar.

"The author brings his wide ranging experience of financial markets to add a unique insight to the climate challenge. Revealing why we need a sound understanding of economics, climate science and financial modelling to give us the signals we need to act today." Mark Campanale, Executive Chairman of the Carbon Tracker Initiative and founder of the 'unburnable carbon' capital markets thesis.

Dr Mathew Hampshire-Waugh is a former director at a global investment bank where his work focussed on renewables, electric cars, batteries, and biofuels. The author gained his doctorate in materials chemistry from UCL, working on nanomaterials to enhance the performance of energy-saving windows and solar panels.

