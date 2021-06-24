

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 4.55 A.M.)



In the Green



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 53.80% at $2.63



India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) is up over 41.22% at $2.09



DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) is up over 25.45% at $3.50



Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is up nearly 15% at $26.88



Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is up over 13.43% at S4.73



Uxin Limited (UXIN) is up over 8.29% at $4.04



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is up over 11.16% at $8.27



In the Red



Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) is down over 23.19% at $26.73



Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is down over 11.31% at $51.51



Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is down over 3.54% at $6.27



Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is down over 3.74% at $2.83



BEST Inc. (BEST) is down over -4.42% at $1.73



