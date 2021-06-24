Prima Solutions joins the AWS Partner Network

Paris, France, June 24, 2021 - Prima Solutions, a global insurtech company for insurance and reinsurance professionals in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, announces that it is joining the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Partner Network (APN). As an APN member, Prima Solution has been vetted by AWS to ensure the reliability, security, performance, and architecture of its solutions.

The APN is the global community of partners who leverage AWS to create high value-added solutions and services for customers.

"We have adopted a cloud strategy for our SaaS solutions based primarily on integrating the technologies and services offered by the best-positioned suppliers for state-of-the-art cloud computing. AWS is a major technological innovator in cloud services. We've been working with them for many years and were among the very first French software companies to support and leverage AWS services in France. Being part of the APN creates more opportunities to innovate even faster so that we can continue to deliver high value-solutions to our customers," says Bechir Ghedhoui, Chief Technology Officer at Prima Solutions. "Thanks to AWS cloud services, we have developed a stable infrastructure that allows us to automate our continuous deployment on our SaaS platforms and bring new features to market more quickly for our customers. AWS's geographical reach and many certifications also help us to better serve our customers across multiple continents and comply with their data security regulatory requirements."

Joining the APN is the result of Prima Solutions' investment in the development of technical resources for using AWS more efficiently. This aims to help insurers and reinsurers throughout the world to speed up their digital transformation initiatives.

About Prima Solutions - www.prima-solutions.com

Global insurtech group and key player in insurance in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, Prima Solutions designs cloud-based software for insurance and reinsurance professionals, covering all business processes in the life insurance, health insurance (for groups and individuals), non-life insurance, and reinsurance sectors.

The group serves more than 300 customers and works with a global network of partners. We help insurance companies go digital more quickly through our highly configurable, modular, and cloud-based all-web software suite.

Source: https://www.prima-solutions.com/en/news/prima-solutions-joins-the-aws-partner-network/