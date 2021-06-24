Essence Group Wins 2021 ESX Innovation Award for Integrated FogShield Intruder Prevention Solution

- Leading IoT Solutions Provider Scoops Best in Category Win for Intrusion Systems with World's First 5G-enbabled All-in-One Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading provider of IoT solutions for the global security and care markets, today announced its Integrated FogShield solution, the world's first 5G-connected standalone intruder prevention system, has been awarded the 2021 ESX Innovation Award in the Intrusion Systems category. This achievement follows the company's consecutive ESX award wins for its digital health and Personal Emergency Response ?System (PERS) solutions.

First unveiled at CES 2021, Integrated FogShield represents the world's first 5G-enabled intrusion prevention device, suitable for use as a standalone solution or easily integrated into an existing security system. Appropriate for both residential homes and commercial facilities, it includes motion detection, video recording, two-way voice capabilities, and a smoke diffuser that fills a room with harmless, disorientating fog to force intruders to vacate premises.

"We are honored that Integrated FogShield has been recognized by ESX among the next-generation products bringing true innovation and opportunity to the industry," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "The market is calling for new, reliable methods of protecting homes and businesses that actively prevent intrusion, rather than just detect and respond after the event. We have answered that call with a proactive and preventative solution providing the flexibility and ease of use for people to protect their families and belongings."

ESX's Innovation Awards distinguish innovation and excellence in the industry. Companies that serve the electronic security and life safety industry are encouraged to enter products and services that benefit the end user experience, and those that benefit dealers, integrators or monitoring companies' top line revenues and bottom line results.

"We are proud to highlight next-gen products and services that create new opportunities for security professionals to deliver what end users want and congratulate Essence Group for its success in this year's Intrusion Systems category," said ESX Chairman George De Marco.

Integrated FogShield will be commercially available worldwide later this year.

About Essence Group



Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 70 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.



For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Contact:

Finn Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

Danny.sudwarts@finnpartners.com

(+1) 469-297-2515

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508675/Essence_Logo.jpg