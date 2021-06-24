Drills 1.55m at 13.8 g/t Gold, 1.60m at 16.5 g/t Gold and 0.6m at 67.7 g/t Gold from surface

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report assay results from the nine-hole surface drilling element of the Phase 1 exploration program, and the final two holes of the Phase 1 underground drilling program, at the Aureus East Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The surface drilling was focused on expanding the footprint of the mineralization along strike, width and at depth. The Company specifically targeted the limb structures and has confirmed the presence of high-grade gold in the steeply dipping limbs. All nine surface drill holes intersected gold mineralization, as did the two underground holes.

Highlights from new Aureus East surface drilling

Hole AE-21-008 Intersected

4.7m @ 5.3 g/t gold, from 205.5m to 210.2m Including 1.55m @ 13.8 g/t gold, from 206.45m to 208.0m



Hole AE-21-009 Intersected

1.6m @ 16.5 g/t gold, from 101.8m to 103.4m

Hole AE-21-016 Intersected

0.6m @ 67.7 g/t gold, from 163.05m to 163.65m

Aureus East Phase 1 Drilling - Summary of Successes

Confirmed a significant gold system on the property, tripling the depth and identifying over 30 discreet gold horizons to below 900m;

Identified gold in sediment hosting wall rocks around the veins, traditionally viewed as non-mineral bearing, resulting in broader and more extensive gold zones than previously modelled;

Identified longer, more extensive limbs than traditionally modelled, which provides a new target area for additional growth; Southern limbs confirmed to be at least 100m long; previously believed to only extend ~10-15m); Width of the gold system is now at least 200m across strike (building volume); Isolated historical hits confirmed and now incorporated into southern leg model with much greater continuity and extension of legs than previously interpreted; and, Drilling has started to intersect gold in under-drilled northern limbs.

Hole AE-20-007 encountered 0.5m at 21 g/t gold in the floor below underground drill Pad 2 (April 6, 2021 Press Release) and at least eight high grade zones including; 2m @ 132.4 g/t gold 32m @ 2.91 g/t gold (new zone @ 245m below the drift) including 0.6m @ 55.8 g/t gold; and 0.8m @ 22.6 g/t gold; and 1.0m @ 21.8 g/t gold.

encountered 0.5m at 21 g/t gold in the floor below underground drill Pad 2 (April 6, 2021 Press Release) and at least eight high grade zones including; AE-21-011 intersected (April 12, 2021 Press Release) 3.0m @ 17.4 g/t gold (Zone 9) including 1.0m @ 43.3 g/t gold 14.2m @ 5.32 g/t gold (Zone 10)

intersected (April 12, 2021 Press Release) AE-21-013 intersected 2.9m @ 13.3 g/t gold (Zone 9) including 1.0m @ 28.6 g/t gold 2.7m @ 15.1 g/t gold (Zone 10) including 1.0m @ 39.7 g/t gold

intersected AE-21-015 intersected 5.7m @ 9.42 g/t gold (Zone 9) including 1.7m @ 28.8 g/t gold (Zone 9)

intersected ZONE 9, newly discovered: Intersected 10 times during Phase 1 (9 times underground and 1 time from surface); 5 intervals above 25 g/t gold (including two samples greater than 120 g/t gold); and 2 more intervals above 9 g/t gold; During Phase 1 ZONE 9 was intersected over an 80m strike length.

Extensive gold mineralization adjacent to underground development demonstrates significant opportunities for the Company as we identified an under-drilled, under-assayed and misunderstood asset, encountering: Gold in the floor of the drift at Pad 2; Multiple new high-grade zones have been identified including Zones 9 and 10; Existing underground development didn't not excavate, and appears to "miss", significant gold hits identified in historical drilling database.

The Company continues to systematically sample historical drill core stored on the property to identify gold mineralization and also continues to find un-assayed gold mineralization in these holes.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO of Aurelius stated, "The Phase 1 program at Aureus East was a resounding success on many fronts. We have confirmed the presence of multiple high-grade gold horizons, identified gold hosted in the host sediment rocks, significantly increased the size of the mineralized system, with an exceptional 100% success rate of intersecting gold mineralization in all drill holes and developed our knowledge of the system. The Aureus East system is larger than thought and the potential is ever more exciting, as we have tripled the depth extent and doubled the width in the core of the system in Phase 1, and the gold mineralization continues over 1.5km to the east. This unloved, misunderstood and underappreciated asset base, very much reminds me of the original FNX Mining model, which acquired brownfield and exhausted assets, put much needed exploration and technical work into them, and made them a significant success, eventually taking those assets back into production."

Aurelius commenced drilling on the Aureus East Project in late August 2020. In doing so, the Company was well positioned to carry out advanced exploration from the dewatered underground workings, previously developed to conduct a bulk sample on a series of repeated, stacked quartz veins. These quartz veins form a repeated chevron like pattern, running on an east-west orientation, comprised of a relatively flat lying hinge in the centre and then steeply dipping limbs proceeding outwards from the hinge (Figure 1). As discussed in further detail below, the execution of the Phase 1 underground and surface drilling program provided Aurelius an opportunity to successfully confirm new quartz veins at depth, investigate and confirm the potential for gold mineralization in the host sediment rocks and to successfully expand the influence of the limbs.

Figure 1: A schematic cross section demonstrating gold mineralization geometry of typical hinges and more extensive influence of the limbs. Gold veins displayed in yellow and as black lines in the limbs.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/88512_0ef7b2c60432ca7a_002full.jpg

Aurelius realized early success from the Pad 1 drilling, as Hole AE-20-003 encountered over 30 new mineral horizons and extended mineralization to below 900m from surface (see release of January 14, 2021). Holes AE-20-004 and AE-20-005 confirmed that Zone 9, a quartz vein horizon, demonstrates consistency in the occurrence of coarse gold, occurring at the contact between the quartz and sediment contact, and repeated. Zone 9 was intersected 10 times during Phase 1, over an 80m strike length, yielding 5 intervals above 25 g/t gold (including two samples greater than 120 g/t gold), and 2 intervals above 9 g/t gold. Hole AE-20-007 encountered multiple horizons including the highest grades to date, including 2.0m at 132.4 g/t gold (see release of April 6, 2021), and very significantly, intersected 0.5m at 21 g/t gold in the floor of the drift, previously excavated for the 2018 bulk sample undertaken by previous operators. That information, combined with existing data in the historical database and a new underground survey, indicates that the prior operators likely missed the gold they were aiming to obtain in the bulk sample. The recent assays from the surface drilling program have provided significant new information as to the potential extent, and influence, of the limbs. The historical extent of the limbs has typically been limited to a length of 10-15m. The surface program demonstrates the limbs on the south of the project, appear to extend to lengths to over 100m, and has also demonstrated the presence of mineralized limbs on the north side of the project. This provides the Company with further targeting potential.

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration, commented, "Our Phase 1 program, included a surface drilling campaign designed to complement the hinge focused underground drilling by stretching the gold mineralization well to the south in near vertical concentrated veins. Expanding the gold mineralization in the limbs offers the opportunity to increase the contained gold per vertical metre and opens-up considerable volume to develop mineral resources. The under explored limbs are open in all directions and have been followed from surface down to a 500m depth so far."





Figure 2: A representative core photo showing multiple occurrences of visible gold in hole AE-21-016 at a depth of 163.5m which assayed 0.6m of 67.7 g/t gold.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/88512_0ef7b2c60432ca7a_003full.jpg

Aureus East Phase 2 Drill Program

The Phase 2 drill program at Aureus East commenced in April 2021 and is ongoing, with the underground drill focussing on defining the hinge zones and the surface rig drilling south limbs and specific hinge zones. Phase 2 is concentrated on the most advanced area on the property which is where the gold system is proximal to the underground development. This area includes 500m along strike (east-west) and down to a depth of 500m below surface. Surface drilling will continue to explore the under-drilled limbs and aims to expand them to the south and widen the extents of the gold mineralization. Drilling is planned to extend beyond this area in subsequent phases of drilling.

In conjunction with the drilling, surface mapping and sampling will seek additional new gold veins parallel to the main zone and to the north and south. The Aureus West deposit is approximately 800m south of the western limit of the gold mineralization at Aureus East and the gap between the two deposits is under explored and highly prospective.





Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Aureus East gold mineralization in grade shells with drilling. Phase 2 target area highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/88512_0ef7b2c60432ca7a_004full.jpg

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus East drilling

Drillhole From To Length Au g/t AE-20-008 61.90 63.30 1.40 1.54 AE-21-008 99.10 100.00 0.90 1.34 AE-21-008 103.00 107.80 4.80 0.86 AE-21-008 122.50 123.35 0.85 3.25 AE-21-008 169.43 170.22 0.79 1.29 AE-21-008 201.90 202.75 0.85 1.17 AE-21-008 205.50 210.20 4.70 5.34 including 206.45 208.00 1.55 13.8 AE-21-008 231.00 231.55 0.55 1.20 AE-21-008 242.75 246.75 4.00 2.11 including 244.95 245.75 0.80 4.38 AE-21-008 276.00 276.70 0.70 1.12 AE-21-008 278.65 279.34 0.69 2.71 AE-21-008 298.20 299.10 0.90 2.81









AE-21-009 64.10 64.70 0.60 1.79 AE-21-009 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.52 AE-21-009 101.80 103.40 1.60 16.5 AE-21-009 108.40 109.50 1.10 1.98 AE-21-009 126.00 128.40 2.40 3.21 including 126.00 126.85 0.85 8.44 AE-21-009 172.95 173.82 0.87 0.74 AE-21-009 175.00 175.70 0.70 1.42 AE-21-009 185.30 185.85 0.55 2.92 AE-21-009 214.70 217.40 2.70 4.87 including 214.70 216.00 1.30 8.30 AE-21-009 237.00 238.00 1.00 0.70 AE-21-009 239.70 241.50 1.80 1.11 AE-21-009 249.32 249.85 0.53 0.73 AE-21-009 257.40 258.30 0.90 0.72 AE-21-009 263.85 264.48 0.63 6.88 AE-21-009 288.00 289.20 1.20 4.07 AE-21-009 308.40 309.30 0.90 0.88 AE-21-009 363.00 363.85 0.85 1.06 AE-21-009 374.90 375.70 0.80 17.3









AE-21-010 10.85 11.43 0.58 2.66 AE-21-010 13.20 14.00 0.80 6.27 AE-21-010 100.57 107.00 6.43 1.19 AE-21-010 121.80 122.55 0.75 0.99 AE-21-010 169.77 171.60 1.83 3.05 including 169.77 170.75 0.98 5.19 AE-21-010 206.55 210.00 3.45 0.41 AE-21-010 244.45 245.35 0.90 0.63 AE-21-010 254.55 256.40 1.85 1.24 AE-21-010 350.80 351.35 0.55 1.01









AE-21-012 70.35 71.05 0.70 8.82 AE-21-012 127.80 128.55 0.75 3.14 AE-21-012 176.00 178.00 2.00 7.62 AE-21-012 211.75 214.50 2.75 3.34 AE-21-012 295.85 296.65 0.80 6.93 AE-21-012 299.80 301.60 1.80 2.14 AE-21-012 325.75 326.35 0.60 3.26 AE-21-012 400.00 401.00 1.00 0.77 AE-21-012 404.45 405.10 0.65 0.69









AE-21-014 37.30 38.30 1.00 1.18 AE-21-014 70.65 72.20 1.55 1.67 AE-21-014 114.30 116.30 2.00 3.67 AE-21-014 136.65 137.40 0.75 11.2 AE-21-014 188.65 189.60 0.95 2.62 AE-21-014 190.60 191.60 1.00 12.4 AE-21-014 224.50 228.20 3.70 0.74 AE-21-014 269.40 270.40 1.00 1.67 AE-21-014 271.65 272.35 0.70 3.83 AE-21-014 311.40 312.20 0.80 2.93 AE-21-014 314.35 316.00 1.65 0.91 AE-21-014 375.00 375.60 0.60 4.29 AE-21-014 384.75 389.70 4.95 0.80 AE-21-014 396.15 400.15 4.00 0.99 AE-21-014 410.20 411.80 1.60 1.04 AE-21-014 414.45 416.30 1.85 1.00 AE-21-014 446.56 448.52 1.96 0.55 AE-21-014 463.45 464.45 1.00 1.69









AE-21-016 135.28 135.92 0.64 5.59 AE-21-016 163.05 163.65 0.60 67.7 AE-21-016 192.77 194.40 1.63 0.88 AE-21-016 211.15 211.96 0.81 0.62









AE-21-017 18.90 21.10 2.20 2.45 including 18.90 19.90 1.00 4.93 AE-21-017 32.40 33.40 1.00 1.59 AE-21-017 64.00 65.00 1.00 0.89 AE-21-017 85.00 86.00 1.00 3.60 AE-21-017 92.25 92.95 0.70 2.13 AE-21-017 96.00 96.65 0.65 1.05 AE-21-017 116.50 117.00 0.50 15.8 AE-21-017 208.00 209.00 1.00 0.55 AE-21-017 212.00 213.00 1.00 0.77 AE-21-017 233.20 234.10 0.90 1.17 AE-21-017 235.10 236.10 1.00 1.13 AE-21-017 281.70 283.20 1.50 9.69 AE-21-017 317.00 317.90 0.90 13.3









AE-21-018 60.85 61.65 0.80 5.01 AE-21-018 118.70 119.25 0.55 0.66 AE-21-018 146.25 146.75 0.50 1.86 AE-21-018 174.00 174.70 0.70 3.77 AE-21-018 205.15 207.00 1.85 0.81 AE-21-018 218.30 219.00 0.70 1.68 AE-21-018 248.15 249.45 1.30 0.90 AE-21-018 259.50 260.20 0.70 8.27 AE-21-018 266.30 267.00 0.70 0.71 AE-21-018 358.30 359.10 0.80 0.96









AE-21-019 58.80 60.00 1.20 1.85 AE-21-019 99.60 100.35 0.75 5.64









AE-21-020 61.20 61.75 0.55 7.13 AE-21-020 118.85 119.65 0.80 0.74 AE-21-020 146.10 146.70 0.60 2.02 AE-21-020 190.15 191.85 1.70 2.19 AE-21-020 209.25 210.00 0.75 1.67 AE-21-020 218.15 218.75 0.60 2.14 AE-21-020 219.35 221.20 1.85 1.41 AE-21-020 298.60 299.10 0.50 4.78









AE-21-021 21.50 22.40 0.90 1.21 AE-21-021 39.00 39.50 0.50 1.19 AE-21-021 70.00 70.60 0.60 27.1 AE-21-021 109.00 111.00 2.00 0.69 AE-21-021 117.95 118.60 0.65 4.75 AE-21-021 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.63 AE-21-021 148.50 149.00 0.50 0.57 AE-21-021 166.70 167.20 0.50 2.49 AE-21-021 187.90 188.75 0.85 0.53 AE-21-021 198.90 203.00 4.10 1.37 including 198.90 199.60 0.70 6.50

Gold grades are not capped and due to folded geometry of veins the intervals may not reflect true width.

Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Pad Hole ID Easting Northing Length Azimuth Dip Surface 1 AE-21-008 548,431 4,980,086 381 230 -75 Surface 1 AE-21-009 548,431 4,980,085 390 241 -66 Surface 1 AE-21-010 548,431 4,980,085 396 208 -80 Surface 1 AE-21-012 548,431 4,980,085 411 111 -78.5 Surface 1 AE-21-014 548,431 4,980,085 504 96 -71 Surface 2 AE-21-016 547,989 4,979,827 288 339 -67 U/G Pad 2 AE-21-017 547,880 4,979,903 339 243 -77 Surface 2 AE-21-018 547,989 4,979,827 363 340 -71 Surface 2 AE-21-019 547,989 4,979,827 157 312 -64 Surface 2 AE-21-020 547,989 4,979,827 315 311 -65 U/G Pad 2 AE-21-021 547,880 4,979,903 348 240 -64

Note, Holes AE-20-011, AE-21-013 and AE-21-015 are underground holes which were press released on April 12, 2021.

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the Company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

