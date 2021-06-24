NanoTemper Technologies, well-known for creating biophysical tools that tackle challenging characterizations, enters the protein production market with the release of Andromeda, an instrument that determines optimal expression levels and thermal stability of recombinant membrane proteins in crude lysates something unachievable using currently available methods or technologies on their own. As a result, Andromeda increases the efficiency of protein production teams at CROs and Biopharma, who now arrive at purification much faster and with the most stable proteins because they have insights on thermal stability during expression screening.

"Protein production teams promise to deliver high-quality recombinant proteins, and when affinity screening campaigns or crystallization protocols fail, the blame usually falls on them. Andromeda helps them deliver on that promise more quickly and efficiently," says Stefan Duhr, co-CEO of NanoTemper.

"To select for the best expression conditions, protein production teams currently focus mostly on expression levels, while protein stability characterization is carried out separately or after purification. This involves a combination of methods like SDS-PAGE, FSEC, and FSEC-TS, which can be tedious and have a low throughput." shared Jocelyn Davé, Chief Product Officer at NanoTemper. "Andromeda, on the other hand, reveals expression levels and stability characterization from a single assay in crude lysates before teams commit to purification."

With Andromeda, protein production teams can now hand over high-quality proteins faster and save themselves the trouble of rescreening by knowing the stability of proteins early on. Andromeda provides all the valuable information needed to help them quickly and efficiently select for conditions that result in high expression levels of quality proteins.

About NanoTemper Technologies

Our mission at NanoTemper Technologies is to enable everyone to do science that matters by always pushing the limits. We're focused on making tools that address challenging characterizations for use in drug discovery and basic science research. Working with scientists striving to make a difference in the world gets us excited. If you're facing challenges with affinity screening, molecular interactions, protein stability, protein expression, or protein quality, let's talk.

