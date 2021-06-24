The "UK Water Drinks Reports Bundle 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Purchase the publisher's UK Plain Water Report, UK Water Plus Report and get the Water Drinks Summary Report for free in this bundle package. This companion summary report combines highlights and comparable statistics from Plain and Plus, saving you time and giving executives the clearest view of the total market.

Access the vital data points and key statistics that shaped the market between 2015 and 2020 and look ahead to 2025.

Building on 30 years of experience specialising in the water drinks industry, the summary report succinctly covers an analysis of production, imports, channel distribution, segment dynamics, consumer trends and leading company and brand volume sales.

Report Overview

Access three reports in one purchase

Exclusive access to the summary report which combines the key facts and figures from the UK Plain Water Report and UK Water Plus Report

Consolidated, accessible water drinks data for total market and all segments: still/sparkling, mineral/spring, flavoured/functional/juicy waters, plastic/glass packaging, as well as domestic production and own label

Charts the top-selling companies and brands by volume

Volume and value data from 2015 to 2020

Volume forecasts to 2025

Access to 26 detailed company profiles

Key Topics Covered:

UK Water Drinks market overview

Consumption volume, 2015-20

Consumption of still vs sparkling water, 2015-20

Consumption by plain, flavoured, functional and juicy water, 2015-20

Consumption share by type, 2015-20

Top 25 companies in UK water drinks market, 2019-2020

Top 25 brands in UK water drinks market, 2019-2020

UK water drinks consumption volume by segment forecast, 2015-25f

