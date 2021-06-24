The "Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast to 2027 Covid-19 Impact and Analysis by Product (Continuous Flow, Pulse Flow); Application (COPD, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others); End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Others); and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe portable oxygen concentrators market is projected to reach US$ 710.25 million by 2027 from US$ 381.70 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the Europe portable oxygen concentrators market is attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rise in geriatric population and increasing demand for the portable oxygen concentrators as alternative breathing equipment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, high cost of device is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The portable oxygen concentrators are used in the treatment of chronic obstructive respiratory diseases and in COVID-19 cases as a replacement of respiratory device ventilator. The novel coronavirus can cause a significant respiratory distress and majority of the patients who do die are a result of extreme respiratory failure.

The oxygen concentrators prove to be very helpful in providing supplemental oxygen or relieve breathing difficulty thereby expediting body's healing process. The governments around the world are arranging oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 patients under home isolation to manage with sudden drop in oxygen among these patients. For instance, WHO and our UN partners are working with manufacturers across the world through a variety of private sector networks to buy oxygen concentrators for countries that need them most.

The Europe portable oxygen concentrators market, based on product, is further segmented into continuous flow and pulse flow. In 2019, the continuous flow segment held a larger share of the market. However, the pulse flow segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Europe portable oxygen concentrators market, based on application, is segmented into COPD, asthma, respiratory distress syndrome and others. In 2019, the COPD segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2020-2027.

Further, the Europe portable oxygen concentrators market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals, home care settings and others. In 2019, the home care settings segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2020-2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs of Portable Oxygen Concentrators

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Technological Advancement in Portable Oxygen Concentrators

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Preference of Home Care Products

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Regional Analysis

6.1 Europe Transdermal drug delivery system Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

7. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Revenue Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Continuous Flow

7.4 Pulse Flow

8. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 COPD

8.4 Asthma

8.5 Respiratory Distress Syndrome

9. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.2.1 Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by End User Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Home Care Settings

10. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market- Regional Analysis

10.1 Europe: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market

11.1 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles

GCE Group (Colfax Corporation)

Invacare Corporation

INOGEN INC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5amvg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005481/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900