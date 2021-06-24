OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Strengthens Board, Adding Independent Director with 50 Years of Industry and Business Experience

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that R. David Webster, P.Eng. has joined the OneSoft Board of Directors ("BOD") as an independent director, effective immediately.

Mr. Webster brings significant business development and technical experience garnered over 50 years in pipeline operations and consulting engineering. For the past 45 years he has worked exclusively in the consulting field, both domestically and internationally. His expertise includes corrosion control and pipeline integrity with project management and construction supervision for various elements of pipeline and facility construction. In the hands-on technical aspects of the consulting business, he has worked extensively in both executive and senior operations roles and holds certification from the National Association of Corrosion Engineers ("NACE") International as a CP4 - Cathodic Protection Specialist. His areas of specialties include pipeline design and construction, corrosion, cathodic protection, compliance, and integrity management for oil and gas and water industries.

Mr. Webster's long and varied career commenced as a production engineer with Hudson's Bay Oil & Gas Ltd. in 1968. In 1974, Mr. Webster moved into the corrosion consulting field where he was the Manager of Engineering for Commonwealth Seager Group before assuming responsibilities as Senior Vice President of Corrpro Canada Inc., after Corrpro acquired the company. In 2001, he joined Colt Engineering as Manager of Pipeline & Asset Integrity. Following WorleyParsons' acquisition of Colt Engineering in 2008, Mr. Webster advanced within the parent company, holding several senior positions, and retiring in 2016 as Vice President, Director of Pipeline Projects. He is currently the President of Calgary-based Allishar Holdings Ltd., which provides engineering consulting services supporting Pipeline and Asset Integrity. His duties include provision of subject matter expertise and oversight regarding asset purchase due diligence for companies and investors, and for litigators involving pipeline integrity and corrosion related issues.

David Webster commented, "I view OneSoft and OneBridge as an exciting industry leader, with technology and solutions that will assist customers to meet their objectives of increasing operating efficiencies and sustainable operations to address future challenges. By leveraging advanced data science and machine learning, we are well-positioned to take a leading worldwide role that aligns with the industry's quest to adopt new practices and support safety and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives."

Doug Thomson, OneSoft Chairman, added, "We welcome David and look forward to him contributing his extensive experience and seasoned insight to help us to evolve our Company's growth. He is an internationally-known industry veteran, bringing industry knowledge and specific deep domain expertise that will greatly assist to advance our technology and Company."

About R. David Webster

Mr. Webster obtained a B.A.Sc., Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Toronto and maintains membership in the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta and the Standards Council of Canada, Canadian Advisory Committee of ISO/TC 67/SC 2 (Pipeline Transportation Systems) WG11 and WG17. He has served as a director of several organizations, including a TSX Venture Exchange company, a private oil and gas company and NACE International.

Mr. Webster holds certification from NACE International as CP4 - Cathodic Protection Specialist #4206. He has been active with NACE International since 1974 and was elected President of the organization in 2006 - 2007 and was an instructor with NACE International in their Cathodic Protection Certification program for more than 10 years.

For several years Mr. Webster also instructed a Master of Engineering course entitled Corrosion Science in the Pipelines Industry for the University of Calgary, Pipeline Engineering Center, Schulich School of Engineering. He has previously been accepted as an Expert Witness at hearings and court proceedings involving the Energy Resources Conservation Board, the Alberta Energy and Utilities Board, Consumer & Corporate Affairs Canada, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Alberta Court of Queens Bench.

He has published numerous papers and made presentations to audiences in Canada, U.S.A., Venezuela, China, Europe, Middle East and Australia.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs, and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

