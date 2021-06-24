Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, announces that Alustal, its subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) solution, is now available in Italy and Spain following the full resumption of SCIT production in Antony (France). Alustal will be also available in Australia, France and Switzerland in the coming months.

"We are pleased that patients and the medical community have access to an alternative allergen immunotherapy option with Alustal. Stallergenes Greer's comprehensive SCIT offering is the result of sustained investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and quality systems and reflects our commitment to offer a wide range of personalised treatment options which meet physicians' needs for precision treatment" declares Amer Jaber, Executive VP Operations Europe International.

Stallergenes Greer's SCIT products meet the needs of patients whose profile and lifestyle require an alternative access to treatment and delivery mode, longer intervals between treatment, or monitoring of adherence by their physician. The company's SCIT offering also includes Albey which will be progressively reintroduced and Alyostal prick tests.

Stallergenes Greer is committed to developing a wide portfolio of precise personalised treatment solutions tailored to each patient profile and to each market, including diagnostics, injectable therapies and sublingual therapies such as drops and tablets.

ABOUT ALUSTAL

Alustal is an aluminium-based suspension for subcutaneous injection launched in 1997.The aluminum adjuvant allows the slow release of antigen at the injection site to stimulate the immune response.

Alustal is indicated for Type I allergies (Gell and Coombs classification) mainly involving rhinitis, conjunctivitis, rhinoconjunctivitis or asthma (mild to moderate), of a seasonal or perennial nature, in children, adolescents and adults.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER Ltd

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Ltd is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Ltd is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

