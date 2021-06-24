Proptech scale-up continues global expansion as it accelerates its growth strategy

Plentific, the leading platform for smart property management, today announced the next phase of its global expansion with operations launched in North America. Residential and commercial landlord's in the US will now have access to the fast-growing proptech's award-winning marketplace SaaS platform, allowing them to start and manage their own fully flexible contractor supply chain. The move follows Plentific's successful entry into the German market in 2020, accelerating the businesses growth trajectory.

"Over the last year, a shift has taken place within the real estate industry across the world, thanks to the global pandemic. Not only did lockdowns cause disruption for supply chains and result in a backlog in repairs and maintenance works, but a lack of real time, accessible data also created significant challenges in a remote working environment," said Cem Savas, CEO and co-founder of Plentific. "In a short period of time, landlords and property managers have quickly accelerated their digital transformation projects, increasing Plentific's growth trajectory. As landlords in North America face similar challenges to those in Europe, it was the obvious next step for us as we continue to rapidly scale."

Since the end of 2018, Plentific has seen a 17-fold growth and today has more than 350,000 units under management across 76 cities and sees 25,000 work orders created go through the platform each month. The proptech's SaaS-based platform empowers landlords and property managers to transform their repairs and maintenance operations. A seamless connection between repair reporting, procurement and payments, results in a higher quality of service for both landlords and tenants, at better value. Its dynamic procurement technology allows landlords to manage in-house operatives and send jobs to a marketplace of more than 18,000 fully vetted contractors for faster resolution. Accessible anytime, anywhere, the Platform allows clients to manage every repair and maintenance work order, from start to finish through its cloud-based and mobile-enabled software and provides unprecedented access to data analytics in real time.

Plentific's North American presence will be led by Andrew Bledsoe, Head of US operations, who has a long track record in the US property market, having previously co-founded the micro-housing and coliving platform, Ollie. In addition to Bledsoe, Plentific has appointed an additional three new hires in North America across the sales and marketing teams, with further appointments to be made.

"Plentific's technology solves a number of challenges faced by landlords from procurement to work order management, and data analytics to payments and by bringing everything into one platform it creates significant operational efficiencies for clients," said Bledsoe. "I am looking forward to supporting Plentific's growth across the US, and globally, and seeing the immense impact the platform has on clients."

Plentific is trusted by some of the best-known organizations in property, including L&Q, Peabody, Notting Hill Genesis, Grand City Properties and Knight Frank to manage more than 350,000 properties across the UK, Germany and USA. Its software integrates repairs, compliance, and voids management with a marketplace of more than 18,000 contractors to streamline property maintenance and provide instant insight into the health of a property portfolio. For more information please visit: https://www.plentific.com/

