Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers launches strategic partnership with Blue Skyre to bolster innovative Facilities Management Advisory offering

Blue Skyre brings deep facilities management expertise to meet client needs

ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced a global partnership with Blue Skyre IBE, LLC ("Blue Skyre") to accelerate the growth of an innovative Facilities Management ("FM") Advisory offering. Colliers' differentiated advisory and consulting service helps clients improve their internal FM capabilities and organizational models, enhance supply chain performance by utilizing multiple FM service providers, and implement agile technology solutions. This global service offering benefits from Colliers' independent position in the FM space and expands upon the FM advisory and consulting services already provided across Colliers' Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.



Under the global agreement, Blue Skyre will co-brand as a Colliers Global Strategic Partner to jointly deliver strategic FM advisory and consulting services. Blue Skyre brings deep facilities management expertise, experience with Fortune 500 clients, and an outstanding team of recognized industry leaders, including Maureen Ehrenberg, Co-Founder and CEO. Maureen will become an advisor to Colliers' Occupier Services leadership team, working closely with Scott Nelson, CEO, Occupier Services | Global.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

"We are thrilled to become a Colliers Global Strategic Partner as we share the same passion for industry innovation," said Maureen Ehrenberg. "Colliers' enterprising culture, commitment to ESG, and focus on transformative advisory and consulting services fit very well with Blue Skyre's vision and what we view as the most compelling value proposition and technology approach for clients in the FM space."



