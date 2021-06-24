EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY



24-Jun-2021 / 13:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RELEASE June 24, 2021 Moscow The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" approved dividends for 2020FY The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC Mosenergo, which took place on June 23, 2021, approved the Annual report and Financial statements for 2020FY. The meeting decided on the allocation of the Company's profit for 2020FY, including payment of dividends. Of the total amount of PJSC Mosenergo book profit for 2020FY of 14 billion 266 million 153 thousand 274 rubles, it was decided to keep 7 billion 133 million 130 thousand 676 rubles at the Company's disposal, 7 billion 133 million 022 thousand 598 rubles were assigned to pay dividends. Thus, according to RAS, 50% of PJSC Mosenergo shareholder profit for 2020FY was assigned to pay dividends (88% of 2020FY IFRS profit). The meeting approved dividends for 2020FY at the amount 0.17945 rubles per share (0.12075 rubles per share for 2019FY). The date of the list settlement of persons, having right to receive dividends for PJSC Mosenergo ordinary shares for 2020FY, was determined as July 5, 2021 (end of operating day). These decisions fully comply with the recommendations of the Board of Directors of PJSC Mosenergo. For reference: The total installed electric capacity of 15 power plants of PJSC «Mosenergo» amounts to 12.8 thous. MW, heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal. The charter capital of PJSC «Mosenergo» is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles. The capital is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble. The major shareholders are OOO Gazprom energoholding (equity holding - 53.85%) and the city of Moscow represented by Moscow City Property Department (equity holding - 26.45%). The equity holding of other legal entities and individuals is 19.70%. MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: Fax: ?-mail: Website: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 (495) 957-37-99 press-centre@mosenergo.ru http://www.mosenergo.ru 24-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

