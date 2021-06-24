Joel Toguri, Former Chief Revenue Officer Supreme Cannabis to lead Company

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading integrated cannabis and distribution platform in North American, announced today the appointment of Joel Toguri as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 5, 2021.

"Armed with significant leadership experience and a proven track record of delivering superior execution and sales growth in the cannabis industry, we welcome Joel to our team. Joel joins us from Supreme Cannabis where he was responsible for managing and driving sales, marketing, business development and retail growth opportunities," said Shawn Dym, Executive Chairman of Humble. "Joel's direct cannabis experience, combined with his experience in alcohol distribution, will be instrumental in leading Humble through its next phase of strategic growth and investment. With a focus on expanding distribution, Joel will lead our team in strengthening Humble's footprint in the United States."

Humble Founders, Robert Ritchot and Nathan Todd, will continue to lead the cannabis accessories business. Mr Ritchot will oversee North American activities and Mr Todd's focus will remain in the United States.

Prior to joining Humble, Mr. Toguri served as Chief Revenue Officer of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis"), a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products, and brands. Prior to that, Joel led sales for Aphria, now Tilray, managing medical and recreational sales to patients and consumers. Before entering the cannabis industry, Mr. Toguri served as Vice President of Sales and Operations at Southern Glazer's of Canada, where he was its first employee and responsible for establishing the company's footprint across Canada and leading a national sales team of more than 90 people. In three years under his direction, Southern Glazer's of Canada became one of the leading wine and spirits agents and brokers in Canada. Over the course of his career, Mr. Toguri has held a variety of senior sales and operational roles at MolsonCoors and Beam Global Spirits & Wine.

"With a strengthened balance sheet, no debt and recently listed on the CSE, Humble is well-positioned for operational growth and increased access to the capital markets. I look forward to stepping into the role of CEO of Humble to both expand its brand presence and distribution footprint in the United States," said Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume is one of North America's leading cannabis distribution solutions providing customer-centric services and accessories. Humble & Fume works with over 200 leading industry brands and offer more than 10,000 accessories and extract products and is the only major cannabis industry player to provide a fully integrated cannabis and accessories distribution solution with complete sales, distribution, and trade market support. Servicing more than 3,000 clients continent-wide, we can reach 90% of North American customers within 48 hours. Leveraging decades of North American Cannabis industry experience, we are committed to being a leading partner and brand representative by offering a comprehensive portfolio of leading brands and products to head shops, smoke shops, dispensaries, and consumers.

