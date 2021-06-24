EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
June 24, 2021
Moscow
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" Elected a New Board of Directors
As a result of voting by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" has been formed the Board of Directors consisting of 13 persons:
Joint-stock company "Financial and Accounting Consultants" (OOO "FBK") was approved to be the auditor of JSC "Mosenergo".
For reference:
The total installed electric capacity of 15 power plants of PJSC "Mosenergo" amounts to 12.8 thous. MW, heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal.
The charter capital of PJSC "Mosenergo" is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles. The capital is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble. The major shareholders are OOO Gazprom energoholding (equity holding - 53.85%) and the city of Moscow represented by Moscow City Property Department (equity holding - 26.45%). The equity holding of other legal entities and individuals is 19.70%.
