Trigo, a global leader in frictionless checkout technology, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement to join Google Cloud's partner ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Trigo's AI-powered solutions for autonomous shopping will be available on Google Cloud, and teams from both companies will partner to help retail businesses accelerate their digital transformations with AI-powered autonomous stores. The choice to work with Google Cloud was based on Google Cloud's strong relationships with leading retailers, as well as sensitivities by leading European retailers to use Amazon Web Services.

"Trigo's work with Google Cloud shows how the world's top grocery retailers digitize, innovate, deliver exceptional experiences for their customers, and compete in an increasingly crowded and growing marketplace," said Michael Gabay, Trigo's co-founder and CEO.

Trigo's privacy-by-design solution uses AI-powered computer vision technologies together with off-the-shelf hardware to retrofit existing grocery stores with autonomous capabilities. The company applies its proprietary algorithms to ceiling-mounted cameras which automatically learn and upload data on shoppers' movements and product choices, enabling customers to simply walk into a store, pick up their desired items, and walk out without stopping at the checkout. Payments and receipts are settled digitally.

Trigo has seen rapid growth and increasing demand for its technology throughout 2020 and is working with leading retailers on the European mainland, including Rewe, to open stores during 2021. Trigo's technology has been tapped by Tesco PLC, one of the world's largest grocers with stores across the UK, Ireland and Central Europe. Tesco has been working on a trial with Trigo at a Tesco Express convenience store at its headquarters and will extend that to another store in a more urban environment. Trigo uses Google Cloud for part of the solution it provides Tesco. Trigo is also working with REWE, Germany's second largest grocery chain, on a cashierless checkout store in downtown Cologne.

According to Trigo's analysis of Kantar supermarket data, Trigo estimates there are around 500,000 convenience and small grocery stores (up to 1,000 square meters) worldwide that have the potential to be retrofitted with AI-based frictionless technology. Around 120,000 of them are in the EU alone.

"Technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT are helping retailers deliver exciting, new experiences for consumers," said Paul Tepfenhart, Director, Global Retail Solutions at Google Cloud. "We're delighted that Trigo is bringing its retail solutions to Google Cloud, and we look forward to partnering with Trigo to help retailers accelerate their adoption of these capabilities."

To learn more about how Trigo's solution works, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005076/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Amir Mizroch amizroch@trigo.tech