Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNH2 ISIN: US03615A1088 Ticker-Symbol: 07X 
Frankfurt
24.06.21
13:23 Uhr
66,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,48 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANNOVIS BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANNOVIS BIO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5068,5014:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANNOVIS BIO
ANNOVIS BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANNOVIS BIO INC66,50-1,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.