Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, today announced the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 23rd, 2021 in Vancouver, B.C., at which 23,423,528 shares, or 61.3% of outstanding shares, were voted. The shareholders approved all matters set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 19th, 2021.

Each of the seven nominees for Director were elected as follows:

Director Votes For (#) Votes For (%) David MacLaren 23,335,801 99.96% Robert Chase 23,335,801 99.96% Francis Shen 19,809,351 84.85% Jake Sorofman 23,286,615 99.75% Judith Richardson 19,703,315 84.40% R.W. (Bob) Garnett 23,229,852 99.51% Thomas Kenny 23,295,615 99.79%

Shareholders of MediaValet also voted in favor of re-appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors, reaffirmation of the Company's Stock Option Plan, and approval of the proposed amendment to the Stock Option Plan.

Detailed voting results will be posted under MediaValet's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren

Tel: (604) 688-2321

david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 644-5081

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88496