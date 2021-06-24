Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, signed a partnership agreement with the Indian Gaming Esports Association ("iGEA"), the first-ever tribal esports organization to advance esports adoption among tribal nations and casinos; and with Spectrum Gaming Capital, international consultants and investment bankers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Esports Entertainment Group will be the exclusive provider of esports technology and services to iGEA as it seeks to integrate a full suite of B2C and B2B esports services to tribes and tribal casinos.

"Indian Gaming has historically been a key driver of industry evolution, and with our entrance into esports, we plan to keep our nations at the forefront of gaming's newest trends," said Oneida Nation's Ernest Stevens III, CEO of iGEA. "Esports Entertainment Group has the vision, expertise, and, most importantly, the assets for a turnkey business operation and future-minded strategy that aligns with the best interests of tribes and tribal casinos; no need to re-invent the wheel. Additionally, Spectrum Gaming Capital has the relationships and strategic capabilities to help drive this new venture to real success."

"This is a tremendous opportunity to pioneer a massive untapped market," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We look forward to providing iGEA the tools and technology necessary to execute on their vision of building and leading the esports ecosystem for tribal nations." Robert Heller, CEO of Spectrum Gaming Capital, added: "The entire Spectrum Gaming Group of Companies see the potential for iGEA to create a tribal-centric esports organization that will foster members' opportunities to compete nationally and globally, and tie into tribal casino operations in those states where betting on esports is permitted by law.

About iGEA

IGEA is being formed as a non-profit corporation with the intent to organize and promote tribal participation and competition in esports. Analogous to the International Olympics Committee, iGEA will support formation and training of tribal teams and leagues to compete regionally and nationally as well as internationally. IGEA will foster game integrity, in part, to enable regulated betting, where allowed, that will increase fan engagement and sponsorships to provide funding to foster player growth and tribal identity.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

About Spectrum Gaming Capital

Spectrum Gaming Capital offers M&A and investment-banking advisory services to the global gaming and gambling industries, working with developers of casinos to help them organize, arrange strategic partnerships and raise capital; providing mid-market M&A and financing services, as well as a variety of advisory services including valuation, expert witness, due diligence, and negotiation support. We are part of the Spectrum Gaming Group of Companies which includes specialty practices in esports, sports wagering, igaming, lotteries, anti-money laundering, economic analysis and government policy, and is a global leader in providing governments with services related to licensing investigations ("NFC Global"), and data ("Spectrumetrix"), as well as geographic specialty groups focused on Asia and Latin America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

