York IE: Datanomix Names Steve Curtis as Vice President of Sales

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Datanomix, the next-generation production monitoring solution provider, today announced the hiring of Steve Curtis as vice president of sales. As part of a strategic growth initiative driven by market interest and fueled by a recent $6 million Series A investment, Steve joins the company to accelerate go-to-market plans for its automated production intelligence platform.

"Interest in our automated production intelligence platform has increased exponentially, so we knew it was time to build our go-to-market team to match our engineering talent," said John Joseph, CEO and co-founder of Datanomix. "Steve is a unique sales leader, bringing experience in scaling software sales with a focus on identifying and nurturing a relationship between customers and technology. We're excited to have Steve join the Datanomix team."

Datanomix delivers real-time production insights by simply connecting to CNC machines and automatically analyzing the data so manufacturers know what's happening on the factory floor right now. The system requires zero operator input to understand the entire production workflow for every single part, a feature unique to the Datanomix platform. And by storing all of the data collected from every job, historical trends are exposed, giving management the right information for continual improvement of their processes, people, and pricing.

"I've built my career by working with companies that create success by driving value for customers," said Steve Curtis, vice president of sales for Datanomix, "and Datanomix is turning real-time machine data into deep production insights to help manufacturers build productivity and profitability in their factories. With manufacturers embracing Industry 4.0 and advanced analytics, I'm excited to join Datanomix at such a pivotal point in the company's history."

Datanomix has ramped up hiring across its sales and marketing functions, as has expanded its data science and engineering teams thanks to a recent investment round of $6 million. This new capital is earmarked for product enhancements and expansion, as well as expanding brand awareness and sales activities. Datanomix was recently named one of The 10 Hottest IoT Startups of 2021 (So Far) by CRN.

Datanomix will be exhibiting in booth #1066 at PMTS 2021 in Cleveland, OH from August 10 - 12. Attendees will be able to see a live demonstration of the Datanomix platform, and Datanomix will present a tech talk on Thursday, August 12 at 1:00 pm-How to Turn CNC Machine Data into Real-Time Production Insights that Help Transform Your Factory. For a complimentary exhibit hall pass, use code EXH8609.

About Datanomix

Based in New Hampshire, Datanomix provides real-time production monitoring and performance analytics for CNC machines, without the need for operator inputs or links to ERP systems. Datanomix's mission is to level the data analytics playing field for industrial manufacturers by giving them robust decision-making tools so they can proudly build world-class products. Learn more at www.datanomix.io.

