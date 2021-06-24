Winners selected for innovative and impactful programs that delivered significant value to their business

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced the winners of its inaugural Technology Intelligence Awards. The awards recognize excellence in software, software-as-a-service (SaaS), SAP and cloud management. Winners were unveiled during the Snow User Summits on June 16 and 17.

"We know that this past year has been especially difficult for many organizations around the world," said Vishal Rao, President and CEO at Snow. "We introduced the Technology Intelligence Awards to recognize the outstanding work and incredible results our customers deliver every day, even in the face of such challenging circumstances. It is Snow's way of thanking our customers for their continued partnership, celebrating the impact they are delivering for their organizations and ensuring we continue to help them thrive."

This year's categories and winners are:

Impact of the Year. Organizations that maximized value and contributed to strategic company initiatives by using one or more of Snow's solutions. Measurable impacts include significant cost savings, increasing efficiency, decreasing risk and enabling innovation. Global: Sasol Americas: Salesforce EMEA: DB Schenker APAC: UST

Innovation of the Year. Organizations that achieved a new level of technology intelligence by leveraging Snow's platform and data in new ways. Winner: Johnson Matthey Honorable Mention: Mott MacDonald

Transformation of the Year. Organizations that showcased operational excellence by elevating best practices and demonstrating transformative business outcomes. Winner: Vodafone Honorable Mention: Dart Container

Software Asset Management (SAM) Excellence. Organizations with exceptional software or SaaS management that provided measurable impact to the business. Winner: Direct Line Group Honorable Mentions: Syntegon and Energy Queensland

SAP Excellence. Organizations that attained excellence managing their SAP environments with Snow Optimizer for SAP Software. Winner: Volkswagen Honorable Mention: Maynilad Water Services

Cloud Excellence. Organizations that realized exponential results through their cloud management program with Snow Commander. Winner: Vanderbilt University Medical Center Honorable Mention: HAMK University

Technology for Good. Organizations that leveraged technology intelligence to address some of the most challenging issues affecting our society and our planet. Winner: HealthPartners Honorable Mention: National Trust

Snow also recognizes the global partners that support and collaborate closely with a number of these winners and honorees including SoftwareONE, Bytes Software, Softline, Deloitte and Integralis IT Consultancy.

For more information on Snow's Technology Intelligence Awards, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/customer-awards.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

