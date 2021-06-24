Capital for Colleagues plc - Quarterly Investment Update

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 31 May 2021.

Key Statistics for the quarter:

Portfolio comprised of 14 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter ( 28 February 2021 : 15)

: 15) Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £9,891.499 ( 28 February 2021 : £9,427,661 )

: £9,427,661 ) NAV per share increased to 64.06 pence in the quarter ( 28 February 2021 : 61.05 pence per share)

Key Developments in the quarter:

Disposal of entire investment in Anthesis Consulting Group Limited for consideration of approximately £1.15 million in cash, a profit on the original investment of around 155%. The investment had been valued at the disposal value as at the quarter ended 28 February 2021 .

. The Company currently has cash balances of £2.652 million. The Company has no debt.

Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.

UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS

As at 31 May 2021, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £7,261,248 (including loans) and comprised 14 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:

Industrials (value: £3,348,517; 46.11% of Portfolio) Construction and Materials

Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited

Employee Owners Group Limited

Merkko Group Limited

TPS Investment Holdings Limited



Industrial Transportation

Place 2 Place Logistics Limited Support Services

Flow Control Company Limited

Hire and Supplies Limited

Office for Public Management Limited

The Security Awareness Group Limited Leisure & Travel (value: £335,358; 4.62% of Portfolio) Recreational Services South Cerney Outdoor Limited Media (value: £516,156; 7.11% of Portfolio) Exhibition Centres

The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited



Technology (value: £3,061,217; 42.16% of Portfolio) Software & Computer Services

2C Services Limited

Bright Ascension Limited

Computer Application Services Limited

The loans and investments made by the Company to unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.

The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around £ 49.8 million (*£48.2 million) per annum and support approximately 365 (*350) jobs.

*On a like for like comparism with previous quarter, excluding disposals.

Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 31 May 2021

Cost: £3,721,120

Valuation (including capitalised costs): £7,261,248

BASIS OF VALUATION

Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.

Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

