Andersen Global extends its African presence through a Collaboration Agreement with one of Lesotho's largest law firms, Webber Newdigate Attorneys, enhancing the organization's coverage in the southern region of the continent.

Webber Newdigate Attorneys, established in 1978, is located in the capital city, Maseru. Recognized by Chambers Global and consistently awarded by PMR Africa, the full-service firm provides legal services to both local and international clients including individuals, companies, multinationals, government authorities, banks and parastatal organizations. The firm also covers a range of industries with capabilities in tax, real estate, employment law, corporate and commercial, litigation, banking and finance, mining and resources, immigration and family law.

"For more than 40 years, our team has consistently delivered high-quality solutions to our clients, including those of an intricate nature," said Partner Alex de Wet. "Andersen Global's culture echoes our firm's values, and we look forward to collaborating with like-minded professionals to provide our clients with comprehensive, independent solutions in a seamless manner."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Webber Newdigate has developed a distinguished reputation and is a significant player in many major transactions throughout the country. Their dedication to stewardship and knowledge of the market makes them a great addition to our platform in the region. They are the dominant legal practice in the country, and I am sure that our synergy will cultivate the highest quality solutions for our clients in Lesotho as well as globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 276 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

