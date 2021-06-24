GigaSpaces Announced Winner of SIIA's 2021 CODiE Best Data Tool and Platform Award

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces InsightEdge Smart Operational Data Store (ODS)/Digital Integration Hub (DIH) has been named the Best Data Tool and Platform of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

"We are honored to receive this very prestigious award, that is based on a deep dive into our technology's differentiators and our powerful customer testimonials," said Eti Gwirtz, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "With the new focus on the online economy triggered by COVID, companies are competing to see who can be the first to develop and deploy new differentiating online services, and we are proud to provide an award-winning technology that enables our customers to deliver superior user experiences."

The InsightEdge Smart ODS/DIH in-memory platform provides the required high performance, availability, and elastic scaling enabling enterprises to meet the most challenging data and analytics processing needs. InsightEdge executes data transactions and analytics 30X faster than NoSQL, and 6X faster than other in-memory platforms and run complex algorithms, as used in risk and fraud, in minutes compared with hours, while saving millions of dollars a year on resource provisioning compared to alternative solutions.

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

Details about the winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About GigaSpaces

The GigaSpaces InsightEdge portfolio delivers fastest, scalable and easiest to deploy in-memory computing platforms to meet the most challenging enterprise data and analytics processing needs for accelerating and scaling real-time applications, analytics and operational BI on any data, at any load, across any environment. One-click integrations with on-premises and cloud operational data stores, automatic data modeling, business-policy data tiering and AI-driven autonomous scaling reduce time-to-market and ensure rapid response times and highest performance levels, with lower TCO.

Hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations and OEMs across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more trust GigaSpaces for powering their mission critical services to optimize business operations, comply with regulations and enhance the customer experience. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners around the globe serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Avanza Bank, Avaya, Frequentis, CLSA, Groupe PSA and UBS.

For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter, or visit our YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

