Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company"), reports that the Company has commenced diamond drilling at EnGold's 100% owned copper gold Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of BC, focusing on targets with strong bulk-tonnage, porphyry potential such as the Ann North. A 2020, 804 metre hole at Ann North encountered mineralization with strong alteration and provided important geological information to guide targeting in 2021 (see EnGold News Release dated April 22, 2020). Numerous other drill targets on the Property will be tested as the exploration program ramps up.

"EnGold is gearing up for what we expect will be its busiest exploration season ever," said EnGold President & CEO David H. Brett. "With strong metals markets and a pending $8 million financing, we are looking forward to making new copper/gold discoveries at Lac La Hache while growing our existing deposits."

In addition to Ann North, exploration priorities include deep drilling at the Aurizon South Gold Deposit, which is open at depth and on strike to the south, as well as the untested Road Gold prospect, where 2020 drilling stopped short of the targets due to intensely faulted ground. Both Aurizon and Road Gold are hydrothermal breccia targets with high gold and copper values that are related to the Property's alkalic porphyry system. Both potentially minable targets in their own right, they are also believed to be the result of deeper porphyry potential across the property.

"Although our primary exploration focus will shift towards testing several excellent deeper porphyry copper potential roots to many of our surface prospects and deposits, we will also continue to explore for additional high-grade copper-magnetite skarn/replacement style deposits suggested by our geological model," said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives. "Our exploration facility on Highway 97 near Lac La Hache will be a very busy place over the next few years. We look forward to growing our team, our resources and engaging with our local communities about our activities."

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring the district-scale alkalic copper-gold porphyry system located on its 100% owned property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region, home to world-class porphyry deposits. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and failure to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding plans to raise financing for operations, future exploration programs and operation plans and anticipated timing for completion of the next tranche of the financing. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. EnGold disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88502