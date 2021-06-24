Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results for the first two drill holes at its Shakespeare Project, located near Sudbury, Ontario. Diamond drilling on the Shakespeare Project commenced in late April, with one diamond drill focused on better defining the area between the East and West zones, referred to as the Gap Zone, and at depth, below the East Zone.

Drillhole MMC-21-15 intersected 0.51% Nickel Equivalent ("Ni Eq") over 33.8 metres in the Gap Zone, thereby supporting the Company's thesis that the existing NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate can be expanded in this near-surface part of the Shakespeare deposit.

Jason Jessup, Chief Executive Officer of Magna, stated, "We are pleased to report the first assay results received from our ongoing exploration program on the Shakespeare Project. Results from hole MMC-21-15 demonstrate the near surface exploration potential of the project, as well as the potential to significantly increase Mineral Resources."

"Of the planned 9,000 metre diamond drilling program to date, we have completed 2,426 metres in 11 drillholes. Additionally, we have successfully progressed three of the 2021 exploration program objectives. Firstly, drilling to date has advanced our understanding of the geological controls on Shakespeare mineralization. In addition, we have now identified substantial nickel-copper-PGM mineralization in proximity to our open pit resource and have established platforms for downhole geophysical surveys, which will help guide additional drilling in 2021. We are encouraged by the results to date, including drillhole MMC-21-15, which intersected significant mineralization outside of the current Mineral Resource and extending outside of the 2021 open pit resource shell. Magna looks forward to providing additional updates as the 2021 exploration program progresses and assay results are received," stated Jason Jessup.

The Gap Zone currently separates the Shakespeare West and East mineral resources (Figure 1). Six drillholes targeted the Gap Zone area, and results have been received for two holes. Table 1 summarizes drilling and assays received to date. Significant results include drillhole MMC-21-15, which intersected a wide interval of mineralization, extending beyond the current mineral resource open pit shell (Figure 2).

Two drill holes, MMC-21-18 and MMC-18-07 extension, were completed beneath the East Zone and extended into the footwall of the known deposit. These will provide platforms for downhole geophysical surveys, which could potentially define geophysical anomalies representing areas of conductivity and mineralization. Crone Geophysics has completed surveys on 5 of the 11 holes, for which results are pending.

Drilling has also been carried out on regional targets while the geophysical surveying program was being executed at Shakespeare. Currently the drill is on our Springer Target which is following up on surface sampling that assays up to 7.36% Cu and is in proximity to our newly acquired patents claims (see press release dated June 8th, 2021). Drilling will resume on the Shakespeare deposit later this month.





Figure 1: Shakespeare Deposit longitudinal section, illustrating the location of diamond drilling and assay results received to date



Figure 2: Vertical section illustrating drillhole MMC-21-15



Table 1 2021 Diamond Drilling Results

DDH Depth (m) Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ni (%) Co (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Au (g/t) Ni Eq MMC-21-14 178 Gap

63.0 65.0 2.0 0.08 0.13 0.01 0.15 0.16 0.08 0.21 MMC-21-15 201 Gap

49.8 52.6 2.8 0.01 0.27 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.23



Gap and 90.5 124.3 33.8 0.31 0.27 0.02 0.26 0.34 0.19 0.51





Including 90.5 112.2 21.6 0.37 0.34 0.03 0.32 0.42 0.24 0.64



East FW

131.9 134.7 2.8 0.51 0.39 0.02 0.45 0.49 0.25 0.73 MMC-21-16 309 S-13 Assays Pending MMC-21-17 150 Gap Assays Pending MMC-21-18 426 East FW Assays Pending MMC-21-19 252 Gap Assays Pending MMC-21-20 126 Gap Assays Pending MMC-18-07 (Deepening) 600

175 ext East FW Assays Pending MSP-21-01 102 Springer Assays Pending MSP-21-02 351 Springer Assays Pending MSP-21-03 71 Springer Assays Pending



(1) Reported lengths are downhole length. True widths are estimated to be 70-80% of downhole length.

(2) Nickel Equivalent grade is calculated based on metal prices of $6.25/lb Ni, $2.80/lb Cu, $31.00/lb Co, $950/oz Pt, $900/oz Pd and $1,250.00/oz Au, and metal recoveries of 76.4% for Ni, 95.9% for copper, 71% for Co, 74.8% for Pt, 42.4% for Pd and 38.4% for Au.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Marshall Hall, M.Sc., P.Geo, the Company's Exploration Manager. Mr Hall is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

Sample QA/QC practices for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays from transport to Magna's core facilities. The core is then logged and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m and cut with a diamond saw. Samples are then bagged in plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to SGS Laboratories, Sudbury. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 5 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards, 2 samples of blank material and 1 duplicate. The current drilling program is being carried out under the supervision of Marshall Hall, M.Sc., P.Geo, the Company's Exploration Manager.

