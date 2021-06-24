The ASSEMBLY Show: Electric Vehicles, Fastening & Joining, and Robotics Assembly will be the Focus of Three Workshops at The Assembly Show Taking Place Oct 26-28

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / The 2021 ASSEMBLY Show, taking place in person October 26-28 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL will kick off on Tuesday, October 26th with three workshops. Editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of The ASSEMBLY Show, will moderate the workshops on Electric Vehicle Assembly: Challenges & Opportunities; Fastening & Joining: New & Alternative Methods and Robotics Assembly: Beyond the Basics. The morning workshop will take place from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and the two afternoon workshops will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Registration is now open for all three workshops and for the entire event.

"We are looking forward to bringing the industry back together in-person on October 26-28 in Rosemont IL now that the state of Illinois has eliminated capacity limits on conventions. We will kick off this 9th edition of The ASSEMBLY Show with three dynamic workshops packed with information from leading subject matter experts," said John Sprovieri, Editor of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of The ASSEMBLY Show. "For the first time, we will be offering a morning workshop on Electric Vehicle Assembly, followed by two afternoon workshops. We have put together a great line of subject matter experts to share their knowledge and expertise with our attendees."

The event will kick off on Tuesday morning with a workshop on Electric Vehicle Assembly: Challenges & Opportunities providing a guide through the important role of assembly tools and techniques in the mass-production of electric vehicle batteries, motors, and other components. Panelists will include Thomas Parker, Automotive Market Sales Manager, INFICON Inc., who will discuss Battery Leak Testing; Neil Dueweke, Vice President, FANUC America Corp. will discuss How Robotics are Helping the EV Market Grow at a Rapid Pace; and Tim Frech, Senior Engineer, EWI who will talk about Connecting Batteries and Cells to Tabs and Busbars with Pulsed Arc Welding. Austin Weber, Senior Editor, ASSEMBLY Magazine/Autonomous and Electric Mobility by ASSEMBLY will moderate the session.

In the afternoon, Jim Camillo, Senior Editor, Assembly Magazine will moderate Fastening & Joining: New & Alternative Methods. Engineers are incorporating a raft of new materials in vehicle designs, including composites, engineering plastics, aluminum, and higher strength, lighter-weight steels. Stephen Webb, Senior Applications Engineer, ORD Corp., a Part of Parker Hannifin will present Adhesives for Lightweighting; Byron Selorme, President, PressLock Technologies will discuss Clinching and Self-Pierce Riveting for Mixed-Material Assembly; Edward Kortes, M.S., Lead Application Engineer, Arnold Fastening Systems Inc. will discuss Flow-Drill Screws for Mixed-Material Assembly; and Pierson Cheng, Automotive Industry Manager, TRUMPF Inc. will talk about Lasers for Lightweighting.

John Sprovieri, Editor-in-Chief, Assembly Magazine will moderate the concurrent afternoon workshop on Robotics Assembly: Beyond the Basics. According to the International Federation of Robotics, there are 228 robots for every 10,000 manufacturing workers in the U.S. That's more than twice the global average. The advent of collaborative robots, or cobots, will only increase that trend. Panelists Max Reynolds, Co-founder and CEO, Symbio Robotics will talk about Artificial Intelligence for Robotic Assembly; Josh Person, Staff Engineer, FANUC America Corp. who will discuss Vision Guidance for Robotic Assembly; John Iskra, Robotic Systems and Automation Sales Manager, ASG, Division of Jergens Inc. will discuss Tips, Tricks and Technologies for Robotic Screwdriving; and David Cappellani, Global Key Account Manager for Automotive, Universal Robots will talk about Collaborative Robots in Today's Automotive Factory. These industry experts will provide insight on how to apply robotics to applications beyond simple pick-and-place operations and capitalize on the full capabilities of this technology.

The 9th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will bring together thousands of industry professionals with hundreds of exhibiting companies providing manufacturing engineers and managers the opportunity to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. Attendees will have access to an expansive exhibit hall, providing the perfect opportunity to meet with exhibitors including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors ASG, SCHUNK and Universal Robots; and Bronze Sponsor Schmidt Technology. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

Attendees will have access to the Keynote Presentation on Wednesday, October 27 featuring Sudhanshu Gaur, Vice President, Hitachi America, Chief Architect - Smart Manufacturing, Hitachi Astemo who will present Smart Manufacturing: Today and Tomorrow. The education opportunities continue off the show floor with Learning Theater Presentations by exhibiting companies, including ACD Group, Rexroth a Bosch Company, Cardinal Kinetic, Epson Robots, Festo Corp., INFICON, Daifuku, a Jervis B. Webb Company, Kistler, Mountz, Sturtevant Richmont, Tutelar Technologies, and Universal Robots.

The exhibit hall will be open on Tuesday, October 26 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm with the always popular Taste of Rosemont Welcome/Networking Reception; Wednesday, October 27 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm followed by the Pub Night Social Event from 5:00 - 7:00 pm and Thursday, October 28 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm kicking off with a Morning Mingle & Breakfast from 9:00 - 10:00 am. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff. Registration is open, click here for more information.

The ASSEMBLY Show, sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com)has rapidly become the industry's leading trade show focused exclusively on assembly equipment, services and products. ASSEMBLY serves the multi-billion dollar assembly market and has been since 1958! ASSEMBLY is the leading brand covering the processes, technologies and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441(office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652912/Electric-Vehicles-Fastening-Joining-and-Robotics-Assembly-will-be-the-Focus-of-Three-Workshops-at-The-Assembly-Show-Taking-Place-Oct-26-28