Donnerstag, 24.06.2021
Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
WKN: A2DLP7 ISIN: NO0010748866 
Frankfurt
23.06.21
08:04 Uhr
5,760 Euro
+0,120
+2,13 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
24.06.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Gentian Diagnostics ASA, on First North NOK (349/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Gentian Diagnostics ASA, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from June 25, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      GENTo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010748866      
Order book ID:    228923         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
