Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
WKN: A2QLVM ISIN: GB00BLF79495  
24.06.2021
One Heritage Group plc: Development management agreement

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Development management agreement 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Development management agreement 
24-Jun-2021 / 15:04 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 June 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Development management agreement 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, announces 
it has signed a new development management agreement with One Heritage North Church Limited in relation to a building 
known as North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield ("North Church House, Queen Street"). 
North Church House, Queen Street is an existing office building in the Cathedral District of Sheffield, close to One 
Heritage's Bank Street scheme. The Company intends to redevelop North Church House, Queen Street into 58 self-contained 
apartments with a gross development value of circa GBP7.6 million. The project is expected to complete in Q3 2022. 
The Company's advisory fees for the development management of North Church House, Queen Street are agreed at: 
 - 2% development management fee based on the total development costs and paid over the expected development period; 
 - 15% of the net profit generated by North Church House, Queen Street at completion; and, 
 - 1% of any external debt funding raised. 
 
Contacts 
One Heritage Group plc 
 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Luke Piggin 
Finance Director 
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the north-west of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for its investors. It has a team of 
dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly 
listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  113478 
EQS News ID:  1211785 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
