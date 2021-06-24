One pioneering small-cap snack company holds the key to a billion-dollar opportunity where nutrition and sleep intersect: Sleep-Friendly ice cream for America's 200 million nighttime snackers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - PCG Digital -- Let's face it, almost everybody snacks at night. Snacking is comforting after a long day, a way to satisfy cravings when we're tired, stressed or when our emotions get the better of us. But it's not just emotional. Recent research indicates we're actually biologically hard-wired to crave more, and eat more, at night.

Americans consume 800 million nighttime snacks each week - and that's just between dinner time and bedtime. With over 80% of us indulging regularly in the evening, it's safe to say we're a nation of snackers.

Everyday life presents us with excuses to snack, whether it's driven by boredom, our emotional state, procrastination, or the fact that we may actually be hungry. In a post-pandemic world, our snacking habits have only increased, as schedules have changed, throwing even more delicious temptations our way.

According to the Food Network, increases in remote work and the resulting lack of day-to-day structure has eliminated scheduled mealtimes and increased unhealthy snacking. One in four Americans are currently working remotely, and by 2025, a projected 36.2 million will be working from home. For these people, the 'new normal' - days spent at home with easy access to the fridge - has wreaked havoc on people's eating habits.

In a traditional office setting, employees typically eat breakfast while commuting to work, take a lunch break and eat dinner at the end of the workday. That schedule doesn't exist in remote environments, making mealtimes erratic and encouraging late-night snacking.

We can all agree that snacking isn't going away any time soon, so how can we do better? Unhealthy snacks are typically quick, easy and fun to eat, while more nutritious options are often time-consuming to prepare, and less enjoyable and satisfying than their less healthy counterparts.

That's why the most popular nighttime snacks are chips, cookies, and ice cream. These choices are not only unhealthy, but experts warn they have a disastrous impact on our sleep quality.

Enter Nightfood.

Setting up for substantial growth by helping us snack better at night

Imagine a world where ice cream is not only good for you, but actually formulated to support better quality sleep, provide foundational nutrition and satisfy even the strongest of cravings. Trading on the OTCQB under the symbol NGTF, Nightfood is a fast-growing better-for-you snack company that is tackling the growing nighttime snacking problem.

Nightfood, and its team of leading sleep and nutrition experts, developed Nightfood ice cream specifically for nighttime consumption and better sleep. For the estimated 20 million people eating ice cream on any given night, Nightfood's Sleep-Friendly nutritional profile means less sugar, less fat, and fewer calories than regular ice cream. Plus, it has more casein protein and prebiotic fiber, as well as added vitamins and minerals that help with sleep and recovery.

Even better, you can find it at your local Walmart, Albertson's, Kroger and any number of other grocery retailers. Nightfood has now secured distribution in almost 2,000 stores across the country. And soon, you may even see it in the lobby grab-and-go shop in your hotel on your next business trip.

Well-positioned to meet development objectives

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) is a pioneering growth-stage company taking aim at the $50 billion night time snacking market as well as the global functional food market which is projected to reach $309 billion by 2027. The Company offers an attractive value proposition with its award-winning product, strong management team, clean balance sheet and major corporate initiatives underway.

The Company closed a $4.5 million round of financing in April 2021, adding more than $1.4 million in cash to its balance sheet and eliminating 100 percent of its debt, including all convertible notes. The operating capital will be used to pursue a number of strategic commercial opportunities.

In a recent shareholder letter, Nightfood Founder and CEO Sean Folkson mentioned the company "had almost doubled our fiscal 2020 revenue with more than one month remaining in the year. With replenishment orders shipping weekly, we have now surpassed $1 million in gross fiscal year sales for the first time in Nightfood's history, and we have more than doubled last year's net revenue. This current quarter's revenues have been our highest to date, and this current year will also be our highest to date."

Notably, Nightfood has secured distribution and product placement with key national retailers including Walmart, Kroger and Albertson's. The Company also retails through its consumer website: www.nightfood.com.

Poised to take market share by owning a day-part

A 2012 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition assessed eating patterns and the health risks associated with behaviors such as skipping breakfast and snacking finding that they affect sleeping patterns and can cause weight gain and other illnesses such as diabetes.

A Harris Poll online survey which examined nighttime snacking and sleep quality found that more than half of those snacking at night associated their behavior with feelings of guilt, unhealthiness, and considered their snacking a major challenge. Scientific research suggests we are hardwired to seek out sweet, salty and calorie-dense foods later in the day. Eating those foods in the evening makes our brain's reward centers light up, releasing dopamine and making us feel pleasure. It is a powerful biological drive that is hard to ignore - but choosing healthier snacks can help late night snackers achieve a balance.

The detrimental effects of late-night snacking have more to do with what people are eating than when. That's where Nightfood ice cream comes in. Medical experts agree that consuming excessive sugar and carbohydrate-rich foods before bedtime can negatively affect sleeping patterns.

Nightfood's Full Moon Vanilla ice cream has only 8 grams of sugar per serving. That's over 70% less sugar than the leading brands. Ben and Jerry's vanilla has 27 grams of sugar per serving. Haagen Dazs is even sweeter at 32 grams. Nightfood is in a league of its own, packed with more protein, prebiotic fiber, and added magnesium, calcium, zinc, and vitamin B6 to support sleep, with no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup.

With consumers seeking healthier options and also valuing better sleep, it's no surprise that global ice cream giant Unilever has recently joined the quest to better understand the intersection of diet and sleep. The organization recently initiated a year-long research study to see how better sleep can be attained through nutrition.

And while the global conglomerates conduct their research, Nightfood continues to grow distribution and sales, including a possible national distribution partnership with one of the leading global hotel brands (testing is currently underway).

Addressing a growing need with sleep-friendly products for nighttime snackers

Shift workers, remote workers, pregnant women and new parents all have one thing in common - they're craving sleep as much as ice cream. 2020 research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed high rates of insomnia related to the pandemic, meaning many of us are sleeping less and snacking more. Studies have also shown that lack of sleep leads to changes in appetite-regulating hormones leading to a desire to boost energy levels with snacks high in sugar, salt and fat.

Nightfood ice cream's unique formulation and nutritional value make it a healthier way to satisfy cravings while supporting good sleep. For this reason, and for its delicious flavors, Nightfood ice cream has been selected as the official ice cream of the American Pregnancy Association(APA). Expectant and new moms wanting to make the healthiest nutritional choices during pregnancy and nursing don't have to miss out on their favorite snacks.

Ice cream is the #1 reported pregnancy craving in the United States. The APA says that with its added protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and with ingredients to help with nighttime heartburn, Nightfood is a more nutritionally appropriate ice cream for pregnant women.

To find out more on (OTCQB: NGTF) strategic initiatives for 2021 and beyond, and to make the switch to healthier nighttime snacking, visit www.nightfood.com

