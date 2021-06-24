Synthesis LLC: Synthesis Bank Introduces Institutional-Grade Quant Trading Strategies

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Recently, Synthesis Bank announced that by introducing its institutional-grade quant trading strategies, it has achieved another major milestone in the crypto investment space. Synthesis Bank is the world's first cryptocurrency tokenized investment bank built on Ethereum smart contract.

According to research, the global crypto market cap is estimated at $1.37T as at the time of writing. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment, thus, trading them without unique strategies in place can often lead to loss of cryptocurrency holdings. Quite a number of potential and existing crypto investors lack the necessary strategies required to help them make profits and maximize the value of their digital assets. Interestingly, the smart investment service - Synthesis Bank, has developed unique trading strategies to enable investors maximize their returns seamlessly while also protecting their funds.

Synthesis Bank investment methodology is derived from its experience of institutional financial markets professionals, private banking, funds management, and technology development. Built by a team of experienced data scientists and engineers, Synthesis Bank employs highly advanced technologies in order to stream real-time level 1 order book data and execute trades at millisecond-scale.

Synthesis Bank's seasoned team applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to their data sets to develop proprietary algorithmic strategies. These strategies are optimized to volatile market conditions that exist in digital assets markets, as well as combined with Synthesis Bank trade execution engine through APIs to place and continuously monitor trades.

Synthesis Bank is backed by top service providers like Ethereum, Certik, Kucoin, Binance, Swiss crypto vault, Bitcoin Suisse, Metamask, and Equinix. The DeFi platform - Synthesis Bank, utilizes a number of algorithms and API feeds to screen and shortlist market demand and anticipated liquidity. The shortlist is examined, researched and calculated using a scoring system developed in-house so as to maximize risk-adjusted portfolio returns.

Synthesis Bank aims to identify high performing crypto listings while also eliminating setup and operational costs set by middlemen, thereby increasing returns.

Synthesis Bank Proprietary Trading Strategies

Synthesis Bank introduces top-tier blockchain funds management through a number of positions and algorithmic trading strategies:

ALGO/HFT

High-frequency trading (HFT) is a method of automated investing employed by top investment banks and market players who combine large order volumes with rapid executions. It uses algorithms to act upon pre-set indicators, signals and trends.

Synthesis Bank enables traders to use cloud-based virtual private servers (VPSs) in order to gain a co-location advantage similar to that with traditional markets, thereby allowing them to run their algorithms directly from the internet.

MARKET MAKING

Synthesis Bank continuously quotes tradeable bid and ask offers on a market and waits for other market participants ('takers') to fill their orders.

It utilizes all the necessary information to generate market orders that maximizes expected returns of the strategy.

CROSS EXCHANGE MARKET MAKING

It combines elements from both arbitrage trading and market making in order to profit from differences in liquidity between trading pairs from two or more different exchanges.

This strategy allows market makers to actively create the potential for capturing price differentials, while also enabling them to 'clone liquidity' from one exchange to another.

ARBITRAGE

It constantly monitors different markets and ensures risk free profits by simultaneously purchasing an asset at a lower price and selling at a higher price when trading opportunities arise.

Synthesis Bank Arbitrage strategy helps to monitor multiple exchanges for any price dislocations and transact whenever a profitable trading opportunity arises.

Additionally, Synthesis Bank allocates its portfolio through the platform's trading desk with little human aid. It utilizes open source protocol to enable managers to simplify and automate fund administration. The protocol uses the blockchain to perform functions like segregated asset custody, fee accounting, net asset value calculation, and management of investor in-flows and out-flows.

Thus, it's pretty glaring that Synthesis Bank is on the path to revolutionize the crypto investment space with its innovative investment solutions.

