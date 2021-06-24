Canadian Technology Accelerator to Host its First U.S. Demo Day in Partnership with Berkeley SkyDeck

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Eleven Canadian startups will participate today in the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) program's first U.S. Demo Day, produced in partnership with Berkeley SkyDeck. Silicon Valley VCs, angel investors and industry professionals will attend the Demo Day, held virtually.

The participating early-stage, Canada-based startups are part of two coast-to-coast CTA cohorts in the United States: CTA Digital Silicon Valley and the CTA Cybersecurity, Privacy and Compliance in New York. Many focus on building innovative solutions for sectors particularly impacted by COVID-19 including supply chain and retail tech. Other sectors represented include cybersecurity, legal tech, fintech and proptech.

"We're thrilled to partner with Berkeley SkyDeck to showcase the talented Canadian startups participating in our U.S.-based CTA programs," said Rana Sarkar, Consul General of Canada in San Francisco/Silicon Valley. "Canada has a deep pool of tech talent and is home to many innovative tech firms that are poised to support the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We are delighted to be working with the Canadian Tech Accelerator and to continue to broaden opportunities between the Canadian startup community and the entrepreneurial ecosystem here in Berkeley," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director, Berkeley SkyDeck. "It is exciting to help innovative companies bring their products to a broader audience and build new international connections."

The June 24 Demo Day will feature the following startups:

Crypto4A (Ontario) provides quantum-ready cybersecurity solutions to ensure the safe deployment of enterprise applications in the era of digital transformation.

Fortuna AI (Ontario) is a secure video relationship management platform for financial advisors.

iRestify (Ontario) is an enterprise-level cleaning and facilities management platform that allows property managers to manage maintenance operations more efficiently while elevating the experience of their tenants and visitors.

Kings Distributed Systems (Ontario) provides a web-based edge computing framework that allows institutions to create and administer their own secure on-premises edge computing networks.

Lytica (Ontario) is a market intelligence platform for electronic components.

Mondata (Quebec) provides organizations with a secured IT ecosystem that simplifies and accelerates their digital transformation while minimizing cybersecurity risks.

PrivateAI (Ontario) makes it safe and easy to unlock the potential of unstructured data for sharing, analysis, and insight mining.

Savormetrics (Ontario) is an AI-powered software that provides real-time biophysical & biochemical quality analysis for the food industry.

TrojAI (New Brunswick) develops solutions to protect artificial intelligence platforms from adversarial attacks on training data and AI models.

VXG (Ontario) is a cloud video surveillance platform that provides advanced video analytics powered by AI.

Willful (Ontario) is a centralized platform that makes estate planning accessible and easy for everyone.

About the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service

As part of Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) helps Canadian companies and organizations succeed globally. With trade offices across Canada and in 161 offices around the world, including the Consulate General of Canada in San Francisco/Silicon Valley , the TCS can provide Canadian businesses with on-the-ground intelligence, qualified contacts, partnership opportunities, and practical advice on foreign markets to help them make better, more timely and cost-effective decisions in order to achieve their goals abroad.

About the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA)

The Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) is a global business development program by Global Affairs Canada's Trade Commissioner Service. Established in 2009, the CTA program supports the international scale-up of high-growth, high-potential Canadian firms. Participants in the CTA programs gain access to training, mentorship, and practical workshops from local experts to help them develop a go-to-market and fundraising strategy and prepare them for successful investment opportunities. The CTA program reports more than 574 participants collectively garnering $646 million in capital, $238 million in revenue and the creation of 1,128 strategic partnerships and 2,529 new jobs. CTA alumni include Qohash, which recently secured $8 million in Series A funding after participating in the 2020 CTA program.

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is UC Berkeley's global startup accelerator. Named in Forbes as one of the top five U.S. university accelerators, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator that provides funding for its startups via a public-private partnership, providing returns directly back to UC Berkeley from the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, a dedicated investment fund supported by top institutional VCs like Sequoia and Mayfield. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $1.47 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 350 advisors, 50 industry partners, and a network of more than 510,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu .

