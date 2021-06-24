Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RZK ISIN: SE0006994448 Ticker-Symbol: 9TE 
Frankfurt
23.06.21
08:02 Uhr
0,123 Euro
-0,003
-2,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2021 | 17:17
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, SpectrumOne AB TO (351/21)

At the request of SpectrumOne AB, SpectrumOne AB equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from June 28, 2021. 

Security name: SpectrumOne AB (publ)
-------------------------------------
Short name:   SPEONE TO4      
-------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015811518     
-------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  228962        
-------------------------------------



Terms:        Issue price, SEK 6 per share          
----------------------------------------------------------------------
           1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new share in SpectrumOne AB (publ)      
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: May 16, 2022 - May 30, 2022           
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   May 26, 2022                  
----------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on
+46 8 506 517 03.
SPECTRUMONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.