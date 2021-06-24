Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, SpectrumOne AB TO (351/21)

At the request of SpectrumOne AB, SpectrumOne AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from June 28, 2021. Security name: SpectrumOne AB (publ) ------------------------------------- Short name: SPEONE TO4 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015811518 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228962 ------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 6 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in SpectrumOne AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 16, 2022 - May 30, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 26, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on +46 8 506 517 03.