Redington Shores, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Kuhn Copper Solutions (KCS) announces the product launch of the Kuhn All Copper Mask and Insert.

"Of the metals that are out there, it (copper) is as valuable to the human race as gold," said Michael Schmidt, Microbiology and Immunology Professor, Medical University of South Carolina. (1)

Phyllis J Kuhn, PhD, American Board of Medical Microbiology, is the inventor and producer of the reusable Mask and Insert.

Kuhn Copper Solutions offers Copper Masks and Inserts for all seasons. They can be used in fall and winter, offering protection from flu and colds and in spring and summer, offering protection from environmental allergen, including the Red Tide. The masks and inserts have a shelf life of two years.

The insert instantly converts any mask into a virus-destroying mask. When worn beneath a surgical mask, the Kuhn copper mask or Copper insert greatly reduced respiratory issues (coughing) associated with Red Tide. Relief occurred immediately. These are the first and only products being offered for protection from this environmental pollutant.

Copper in the Nose:

Studies at the Penn State, the Behrend Campus, Erie, PA showed that after two hours of wearing either the Mask or Insert, copper ions were deposited in the nose, the site where viruses first attack and invade the body. Copper is known to kill bacteria and inactivate respiratory viruses, including the COVID 19 virus, on contact.

Safety:

Copper deposited in the nose or eluted from the mask was miniscule, less than 2 parts per million. The amounts would have to be almost 100 times greater to cause harm. (2, 3) The mask is safe. Allergy and sensitivity to copper are rare.

Mascne, acne (red bumpy areas) from masks has never been reported with the KCM.

Preventing Spread:

A mask prevents the virus's ability to invade and multiply in a host. Masks are now recognized as one of the most effective methods to stop the spread of COVID-19. (4)

Copper content:

The copper content of most masks ranges from 12% to 22%. The Kuhn Copper Mask and Kuhn Copper Insert are 99.95% pure copper, the highest copper content possible.

Germ Killing Activity:

Copper, registered by the EPA as the first antimicrobial metal, caused massive destruction of germs, even corona viruses, on mere contact. (5) The mask's main structural component is pure copper. In an in- house study, when saliva was placed on the mask, a 90% kill occurred in less than 5 minutes.

Convenience:

CDC suggests cleaning hands before applying a mask, before and after taking it off, and after touching it any time. CDC recommends washing a fabric mask daily or disposing a medical mask in the trash after each use. The Copper Mask and Insert self-disinfect, making these steps unnecessary. Most masks are considered infectious waste and can harbor germs. In contrast, the Kuhn Copper Mask and Insert are self- disinfecting, destroying germs on contact. Because of this property, they do not become a biohazard when discarded.

Permanent Cidal (Destructive) Activity :

Most masks lose effectiveness if washed daily for 30 to 50 days. The germ- destroying (cidal) activity of the Kuhn Copper Mask and Insert is evergreen and never wears out.

Two-year outdate:

With proper care, the Kuhn Mask can last two years, longer than any mask on the world market. It can tarnish, but this does not affect the virus- destroying capabilities. Also, the tarnish can be removed.

Cool and Comfortable, Water- Resistant:

The copper mesh has a 30% open weave, ensuring a comfortable cool wearing experience and easy breathing. Despite the open weave, the mask is water- resistant, repelling droplets from sneezes.



The Kuhn Copper Mask was 9 times easier to breathe through than a surgical mask. Differential pressure tests to determine breathability were conducted by Nelson Labs, a recognized global leader in mask testing. (6) The breathability makes the mask an excellent choice for people with heart and lung (COPD) problems who find breathing through a mask difficult.

User reports:

Kuhn Copper Solutions is collecting reports to design future studies. These reports are roughly divided into respiratory (common colds and flu) and allergy (environmental allergens) reports. (See kuhncoppersolutions.org.) Use of face masks was reported to cause a reduction in chronic rhinitis, possibly due to a decrease in contact with allergens. (7)



Copper, a mineral necessary for health, is considered a nano nutraceutical in wound healing for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. (8) A nutraceutical is naturally occurring food supplement or mineral thought to have a potential beneficial effect on human health.

Special Order Masks :

Many states are taking a conservative approach to masks. Mask mandates persist. (9) Peter Hayes, the Urban Outreach Director, has arranged an evaluation of the KCM by Greg Fisher, Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, population 1 million, and President of US Conference of 5,000 mayors. The KCM was presented emblazoned with the city logo, a golden fleur de lis.

EPA:

The Environmental Protection Agency recognizes copper, the mask's main structural component, as an antimicrobial metal.

Mask with a Mission :

3FDM, Largo, Florida, and Quest, Inc., Orlando, FL. manufacture the Kuhn Copper Solutions products. Quest, a sheltered workshop, provides opportunities for challenged individuals. KCS would welcome dialogue to upscale and offer copper products globally.

More to come on new products in our next release, such as a mini- mask for dining and socializing, and a copper insert designed for children's masks, converting a child's mask into a virus destroying mask.

Contact Information:

https://kuhncoppersolutions.org

Kuhn Copper Solutions

Phyllis Joan Kuhn, PhD (ABMM)

17745 Gulf Boulevard, Apt 404

Redington Shores, FL 33708

( 727) 289-2754

pkuhnphd@aol.com

