Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Senzime AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (134/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Senzime AB (publ), company registration number 556565-5734, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Senzime AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to be June 30, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 62 493 290 shares. Short name: SEZI -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002478776 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 56147 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 62 493 290 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Healthcare ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Healthcare ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB