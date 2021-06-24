Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93V ISIN: SE0002478776 Ticker-Symbol: 6YC 
Frankfurt
23.06.21
09:16 Uhr
2,170 Euro
-0,020
-0,91 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2021 | 17:29
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Senzime AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (134/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Senzime AB (publ), company registration
number 556565-5734, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Senzime AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved and that the liquidity requirements
are met, first day of trading is expected to be June 30, 2021. The shares are
currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 62 493 290 shares.



Short name:           SEZI          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0002478776      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         56147          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 62 493 290       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small Cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   20 Healthcare 
----------------------------------
Supersector code: 2010 Healthcare
----------------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
SENZIME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.