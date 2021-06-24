DJ HMS Group: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 24-Jun-2021 / 17:58 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia June 24, 2021 Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Moscow, Russia - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) today announces that the following resolutions have been approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2021: - Annual Report, Consolidated Financial of the Group and Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2020, have been adopted; - Mr. Andreas Petrou has been re-elected as a Non-Executive Independent Director; - Mr. Ezio Vergani has been re-elected as a Non-Executive Independent Director; - Mr. Giorgio Veronesi has been re-elected as a Non-Executive Independent Director; - Deloitte Limited, Cyprus has been appointed as the Group's auditors, while the Group's Directors have been authorized to agree on the auditor's remuneration; - The dividend distribution for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share, amounting to total dividend of Rub 497,944,564.75, has been adopted. The record date on June 18, 2021, and the Payment date on July 1, 2021, for the purposes of dividend distribution have been adopted; - The prolongation of the buyback program of the Company with respect to global depositary receipts on the conditions, determined by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on April 21, 2021, has been approved by the way of the Special Resolution; BUY-BACK PROGRAM - The Buyback period will be 1 year from June 24, 2021, if the program will be approved at the AGM, i.e. from June 24, 2021, through June 24, 2022; - Maximum number of GDRs (each representing five ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company) which can be repurchased - 6% of the subscribed capital of HMS Group, including previously acquired and held at the time GDRs (Treasury shares): Number of GDRs Number of shares/ underlying % share in the shares capital (1 GDR = 5 shares) Subscribed capital of HMS Group 117,163,427 100.00 - (ordinary shares) Maximum number of shares/ GDRs to be 7,029,805 6.00 1,405,961 purchased - GDRs will be repurchased at the prevailing market price at the date of such purchase; due to large spreads for

purchase/sale, as well as to the practice of issuing to the broker of irrevocable orders for the "quiet periods",

the purchase price may differ significantly from the price of the previous transaction; - Any purchase of GDRs will be conducted on the London Stock Exchange and/or on over-the-counter markets; - The Buyback will be carried out by the way of on-market purchases and all shareholders will be treated equally; - Purchases will be carried out by the Company with the assistance of Renaissance Capital or any other independent

broker, determined by the Board of Directors after the approval of the Buyback (if obtained) at the AGM; - The amount and timing of repurchases will be determined by HMS Group based on its evaluation of business

opportunities, market and the Company's financial conditions, and according to market practices.

The Buyback program will end as soon as the total amount of acquired securities has reached the maximum amount specified (1,405,961 GDRs) or, if earlier, on June 24, 2022.

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (ticker: HMSG).

