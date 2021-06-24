Regulatory News:

Pursuing their commitment to promoting responsible alcohol consumption and combatting binge drinking among young adults in Europe and beyond, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) and Erasmus Student Network, through their Responsible Party initiative, joined forces with the hospitality sector and signed a Declaration calling for more responsible togetherness and solidarity.

Responsible Party partners with HOTREC, the association of hotels, restaurants, bars, and cafés in Europe, in order to ensure the opening of safe venues which respect the measures in place and bring conviviality back in a responsible way. They encourage all individual organisations to join and sign this Declaration and become part of this movement to enjoy convivial moments in Europe safely and responsibly.

Created in partnership with the Erasmus Student Network, a European non-profit organization, Responsible Party is a prevention programme which actively fights against the misuse of alcohol. Born from the idea that events are even better if they are enjoyed responsibly, Responsible Party implements a peer-to-peer approach that has been highly successful, reaching over 450,000 students in 33 countries since the start of the program in2009.

Aspiring to "make good times unforgettable", Responsible Party focalizes on water distribution to reduce alcohol related harm, empowering young adults to make more responsible choices that raise awareness among their peers. Given the current context, Responsible Party extended its activities to both on-the-field activations and impactful digital campaigns. Since launching in April 2020, and thanks to their first "Sharing Good Vibes" digital campaign, Responsible Party's online presence amassed a reach of 6 million people in 30 countries.

With the world put on hold for the past year, the pandemic has drastically changed the dynamics of our society. The COVID-19 pandemic has also hit livelihoods and businesses hard, throwing Europe's wider mobility and hospitality sectors into a deep crisis. Supporting the hospitality sector in keeping customers and staff safe across the extraordinary diversity of convivial settings and experiences they offer is more than ever paramount for the businesses still standing today.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, was present in Brussels to sign the Declaration. "There can be no conviviality in excess, especially in terms of alcohol misuse. This is why we stand together today, united in our desire to promote good practices and responsible consumption to ensure we all make good times unforgettable".

Kostis Giannidis, President of the Erasmus Student Network, expressed: "Young adults have also found themselves unfairly on the receiving end of blame for the propagation of the virus, with the 'blame game' directed at them over the past year. We hope this declaration empowers young adults seeking to partake in a sustainable learning mobility abroad to demonstrate that they are responsible and proactive actors committed to promoting safe and responsible socializing."

For HOTREC Director General, Marie Audren: "COVID-19 hit the European hospitality hard and brought hardship and uncertainty. We can't wait to welcome back people in all safety. At HOTREC, we especially feel a close connection with young adults where hospitality could be their career of choice moving forward, making support and solidarity paramount to our sector's reopening throughout Europe."

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Erasmus Student Network

Erasmus Student Network is one of the biggest student associations in Europe. Present at over 1000 Higher Education institutions, it unites over 530 local associations in 42 countries. More than 15,000 volunteers take care of international colleagues under the motto "Students helping students." ESN works for the creation of a more mobile and flexible education environment by supporting and developing the student exchange from different levels and providing an intercultural experience.

About HOTREC

HOTREC is the umbrella Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Bars and Cafes and similar establishments in Europe, which brings together 45 National associations in 34 countries, and is the voice of the hospitality industry in Europe. HOTREC's mission is to represent and champion its interests towards the EU and international institutions, foster knowledge sharing and best practice among its Members to further promote innovation, and act as a platform of expertise for the European hospitality industry.

