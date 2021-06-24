Charles River Development, a State Street company, has won "Best Fixed Income Execution/Order Management System" in the inaugural European Markets Choice Awards. Sponsored by MarketsMedia, the awards identify and recognize the best companies, individuals and innovation in financial markets. The 2021 awards span institutional trading and technology sectors, including buy-side traders; sell-side execution desks; exchanges and platforms; incumbent technology providers; and emerging fintech firms.

Charles River IMS combines a multi-asset order management system (OMS) with full execution capabilities, providing institutional traders with a single order and execution management system (OEMS). Integrated trade analytics and transaction cost analysis help inform traders managing complex, high touch trades. Charles River provides seamless connectivity to major global liquidity venues, and its Inventory Hub processes and aggregates inventory across a number of the largest dealers and venues. Traders can view this inventory in the OEMS, receive updated indications of interest and dealer quotes, and place orders for a full range of products and asset classes.

Charles River's open architecture and growing third-party provider ecosystem enable incumbent and emerging liquidity venues, analytics vendors and application developers to integrate their products and services in the OEMS, helping traders support the demands of their asset mix and investment process.

"Fixed income traders and portfolio managers continue to face challenges sourcing liquidity, transitioning from voice to electronic trading, and gaining actionable insights from growing volumes of market and internal data," said Alun Cutler, Director of Product Management EMEA at Charles River. "Our OEMS was built to address those issues, with trade automation for low-touch orders, sophisticated analytics and visualization that deliver faster time to insight, and a unified data platform that captures the breadth and historic depth of data needed to make informed broker and venue selections for a given trade."

Charles River has won several awards in the past year recognizing its trading and front office capabilities including "Best Trading Platform" award in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, "Best Front-Office Platform" in WatersTechnology Asia Awards and "Best Order Management System" in the 2020 Market Choice Awards.

Charles River IMS serves as the front and middle office component of State Street Alpha?, which provides global investment managers, hedge funds, asset owners and insurers with a complete front to back solution for risk management, portfolio construction, trading, compliance, post-trade and back office services.

About Markets Media

Markets Media Group's Market Choice Awards (the MCAs) have been a fixture in the US calendar for a decade; they span the most important sectors of institutional trading and technology industry leaders, buyside traders; sellside execution desks; exchanges platforms; incumbent technology providers and emerging fintech firms. With the formation in 2020 of Markets Media Europe, bringing into the fold both Best Execution and The DESK, we now have a much broader platform in Europe and I am delighted to announce that we are expanding the US programme and, following the success of our first European Women in Finance Awards, launching the inaugural European Markets Choice Awards (the EMCAs). For more information please visit bestexecution.net/european-markets-choice-awards-2021.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office capabilities, Charles River's cloud-deployed software technology forms the foundation of State Street AlphaSM. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices.

(Statistics as of Q1 2021)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

Assets under management as of March 31, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

©2021 State Street Corporation All Rights Reserved

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln St, Boston MA 02111

Charles River Development A State Street Company is a wholly owned business of State Street Corporation (incorporated in Massachusetts).

Information Classification: General

#3642686.1.1.GBL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005810/en/

Contacts:

Media

Mary Masi-Phelps

marymasiphelps@crd.com

781-425-6155