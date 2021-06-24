ViewSonic Launches the ViewBoard 52 Series Interactive Display with an Integrated Multimedia Sound Bar

BREA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches its ViewBoard 52 series with advanced audio capabilities. With a user-centric design in mind, the ViewBoard 52 Series improves the classroom and learning experience. A highlight of its exterior design is the unique Multimedia Sound Bar, which delivers superior audio to the classroom. It comes with USB-C front facing inputs for easy connection to BYOD devices, and places functional keys and I/O ports in a direct line of sight. Along with its new user interface, teachers can access frequently used features within a control area, eliminating the need to move back and forth.

"ViewSonic's rate of growth in the interactive display market has been astounding and staying ahead of the curve. From 2017 to 2020, ViewSonic's growth rate was up to 16 times above the industry average," said Monica Sun, Director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "The growth reflects ViewSonic's dedication in meeting the needs of education applications. The ViewBoard 52 series is a new design, incorporating user-friendly functionalities, together with our myViewBoard visual learning platform, aiming to create more engaging learning and meeting spaces."?

New Exterior Design with Innovative Multimedia Sound Bar

The ViewBoard 52 series features superior sound integration with a brand-new innovative exterior design with enhanced management tools and control systems. Its front-facing Multimedia Sound Bar not only integrates speakers and microphones, but also features easy-to-access USB-C, HDMI, and USB Touch Ports.

The soundbar features two 15W front-facing speakers and a 15W subwoofer that fills the room with solid, rich, and crisp sound. The built-in 8 microphone array with audio detection and noise cancellation capabilities ensures in-class or remote lessons are broadcasted with excellent sound fidelity, helping teachers deliver better teaching results.

Combined with its uncluttered layout, the integrated soundbar places everything teachers need right at their fingertips. It is equipped with USB-C one-cable solution, which makes transferring data, video or audio, and powering devices effortless. It includes a selection of shortcut keys that allow teachers to disable touch functions that are not in use and freeze the display screen for independent use on personal devices during presentations.

User-friendly Interface Along with Rich Management Tools

The ViewBoard 52 series facilitates an enhanced user interface and offers rich management tools. A control area, designed for a large screen, centralizes all applications and tools within easy reach and allows the teachers to define their frequently used functions. The interface also features well-placed Side Tool Bars on both edges of the screen for easy call-up of shortcut menus. With a long press on the screen, teachers can initiate the On-Screen Display (OSD) menu. This intuitive design places everything users frequently use within easy reach, providing an exceptional user experience.

Along with myViewBoard, a visual learning platform which provides a comprehensive suite of applications, the ViewBoard 52 series delivers advanced communication, collaboration, and engagement. ViewBoard Cast delivers the efficiency and productivity of group collaborations. Students can easily share screens from their BYOD devices through myViewBoard Display, a browser-based wireless presentation tool, without downloading any Apps. Another highlight, myViewBoard Manager, offers efficient remote management of multiple displays.

Increased Eye-Comfort with an Enhanced Flicker-Reduction Display

The ViewBoard 52 series comes in 65" , 75" , and 86" , delivering unparalleled usability and controllability. It operates on Android 9.0 and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome, and Linux with full-touch input functionality for all connected BYOD devices. What's more, the series reduces eye strain with an enhanced flicker-reduction display solution, blue light reduction, and anti-glare coating.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

