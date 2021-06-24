Index: Adjustment in VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in Klovern AB

As per the press release on June 24, 2021, Corem Property Group AB now controls 95% of Klovern AB. Nasdaq will adjust the index according to Section 3.1 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities ". Klovern AB (KLOV B) shares in the index will be replaced with Corem Property Group AB (CORE B) shares based on the announced terms (0.88 CORE B shares for every 1 share of KLOV B). The changes will become effective June 30, 2021. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.