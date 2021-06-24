Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2021 | 18:41
90 Leser
Index: Adjustment in VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in Klovern AB

As per the press release on June 24, 2021, Corem Property Group AB now controls
95% of Klovern AB. Nasdaq will adjust the index according to Section 3.1 in "
CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities ".
Klovern AB (KLOV B) shares in the index will be replaced with Corem Property
Group AB (CORE B) shares based on the announced terms (0.88 CORE B shares for
every 1 share of KLOV B). The changes will become effective June 30, 2021. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.
