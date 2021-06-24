Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News??? Öffnet sich für Rritual jetzt das Tor zum Paradies?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
24.06.21
18:52 Uhr
38,310 Euro
+0,480
+1,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,13038,41022:04
38,10038,34022:00
Dow Jones News
24.06.2021 | 21:34
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Rubis becomes HDF Energy's second largest shareholder with 18.5% of the capital

DJ RUBIS: Rubis becomes HDF Energy's second largest shareholder with 18.5% of the capital 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Rubis becomes HDF Energy's second largest shareholder with 18.5% of the capital 
24-Jun-2021 / 21:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, June 24, 2021, 9:00 pm 
 
 
 
RUBIS becomes HDF ENERGY's second largest shareholder 
with 18.5% of the capital 
 
 
As announced in the press release of June 10, 2021, Rubis is investing in renewable energies participating in the IPO 
of the HDF Energy, a world pioneer in hydrogen-electricity. 
Rubis obtained 2.5 million of shares at a subscription price of EUR31.05 (i.e., a total investment of EUR78.6 million). 
Rubis now holds 18.5% of the share capital and voting rights of HDF Energy, on a non-diluted basis (17% on a fully 
diluted basis), thus becoming the second largest shareholder. 
As a reminder, this investment is part of a strategic partnership which includes the following elements: 
 ? Rubis will benefit, for a period of five years, from a priority to invest in projects that HDF Energy plans to 
  develop in Africa/Indian Ocean, in the Caribbean and in Europe, allowing Rubis to position itself as a majority 
  direct investor in renewable electricity production projects targeting double-digit Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 
  on the invested. In addition to this, outside of these areas, Rubis will have the option to invest in such a 
  project without requiring a majority stake; 
 ? Rubis will provide HDF Energy with local knowledge and technical, logistical, administrative, and legal support for 
  the projects developed in the countries where Rubis is present and in which it has invested. 
 ? Rubis SCA gets a seat at the Board of Directors of HDF Energy and with Rubis énergie a position of censor (censeur 
  ). 
 
About HDF Energy 
HDF Energy, a world pioneer in hydrogen-electricity, develops high-capacity large scale Hydrogen-to-Power plants and 
participates, through dedicated project companies, in their operations. These power stations will provide firm or 
on-demand electricity from renewable energy sources (wind or solar), combined with high power multi-megawatt fuel cells 
supplied by HDF Energy. HDF Energy has developed two types of turnkey Hydrogen-to-Power plants: 
 ? Renewstable(R) (POWER-TO-POWER) multi-megawatt turnkey power plants producing firm renewable electricity. These 
  power plants are composed of an intermittent renewable source and a long-term on-site hydrogen energy storage; 
 ? HyPower(R) (GAS-TO-POWER) plants that produce "on demand" electricity using green hydrogen or decarbonized hydrogen 
  harnessed from transport networks. 
 
 
HDF Energy integrates key fuel cell know-how, under a memorandum of understanding with Ballard (seven-year exclusive 
license agreement) and develops in France (Bordeaux area) the world's first mass production facility for high-power 
fuel cells to produce energy, which will be brought into service in 2023. Through this activity HDF Energy will also 
address the maritime and data center markets. 
HDF Energy is an accelerator of the energy transition. By offering grid-friendly and stable decarbonized electricity 
solutions. 100% renewable energy grids are now possible. 
 
Find out more at: www.hdf-energy.com 
 
 
About Rubis 
Rubis, a company listed on Euronext Paris with market capitalization of nearly EUR4 billion at the end of 2020 (SBF 120), 
specializes in the distribution of energy and bitumen, from supply to the end customer, and, through its Rubis Terminal 
JV, in bulk liquid storage. 
Rubis has a strong position in the distribution of LPG, considered in emerging markets as a transitional energy, and 
bitumen, focusing on infrastructure projects in West Africa. 
With revenue of EUR3.9 billion and distributed volumes of 5 million m3, the Group is recognized in the market for its 
expertise and the quality of its services. Thanks to its international development strategy, Rubis now occupies strong 
market positions in diversified products and segments in 41 countries in three regions: Africa/Indian Ocean, the 
Caribbean and Europe. 
Over the past 10 years, Rubis has achieved 9% compound annual growth in earnings per share and dividend per share. 
 
Find out more at: www.rubis.fr/en 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Press Contact              Investor Relations 
PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS - Anna Patrice, Head of IR 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 
                     Tel: +(33) 1 45 01 72 32 
aurelie.gabrieli@publicisconsultants.com 
                     A.Patrice@rubis.fr 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Rubis becomes HDF Energy's second largest shareholder with 18.5% of the capital 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1211881 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1211881 24-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211881&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 15:01 ET (19:01 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.